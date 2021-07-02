The IndyEats desk has been bringing you easy, affordable recipes and meal plans, interviews with world-renowned chefs and up-and-coming influencers and honest reviews of the cookbooks and utensils that are actually worth your money for two months now. So it feels like the right time to be launching our first competition, exclusive for those who have signed up to our free newsletter.

These semi-regular giveaways will give readers the chance to win exciting kitchen or garden gadgets, delicious food goodies and once in a lifetime experiences, such as a tasting menu at your favourite, bouji restaurant or a workshop that’ll teach you something you’ve always wanted to master.

To be in with a chance to win our first competition, sign up to the IndyEats newsletter before next Saturday (10 July). We’ll be releasing all the details about what you can win and how you can enter then.

Keep your eyes peeled and stay up to date with other exciting things to come by following us on Twitter and Instagram, as well our Lifestyle page.