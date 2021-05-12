Jaffa Cake launches doughnut hybrid called ‘Jonut’

Biscuit or cake? Jaffa Cakes are set to spark another debate with a new product, the Jaffa Jonuts, described as a cross between a Jaffa Cake and a doughnut.

The new version of the biscuit-sized cakes will come in the classic orange and chocolate flavour, featuring “layers of crackly dark chocolate, light springy sponge and the tangy orange flavoured filling, now in a doughnut-shaped ring”.

Jaffa Jonuts, owned and produced by McVitie’s, will be available in Tesco across the UK from 16 May. Fans of the snack can buy them individually for 60p or in a box of four for £1.99. McVitie’s has said the packaging will be recyclable.

It will join the company’s “Jaffa-nation” range, which includes orange, pineapple, cherry and passionfruit-flavoured Jaffa Cakes, Jaffa Cake Bars and Mini Rolls.

Emma Stowers, brand director for McVitie’s at plaids UK&I, said: “We love hearing Jaffanatics debate about our Jaffa Cakes and the launch of our Jaffa Jonuts is sure to spark further conversation!

“We’re excited to offer a new twist to our fans, as the fusion between Jaffa Cakes and doughnuts brings an exciting and original taste experience to those who love a treat.”

The sweet treats will be available in other retailers from the end of June.

Jaffa Cakes have been known to divide opinion, particularly about whether they are cakes or a biscuits. Legally, Jaffa Cakes are cakes.

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon found herself at the centre of a storm in a teacup when she declared a Jaffa Cake was “definitely” a biscuit last year.

During a news conference announcing new coronavirus restrictions on hospitality venues at the time, Ms Sturgeon was asked to clarify the definition of a cafe.

The journalist asking the question referred to the historic 1991 Jaffa Cake court case, where the snack’s definition was scrutinised for tax purposes.

Ms Sturgeon said: “I don’t remember a court case about Jaffa Cakes unfortunately but I will look it up if I get a moment. But in my humble opinion, a Jaffa Cake is definitely a biscuit.”