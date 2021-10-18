Three autumnal dessert recipes from James Martin

Hedgerow and garden fruits, including cherries, apples and blackberries, paired with sweet heather honey are a match made in heaven this autumn, says television chef James Martin.

So, when Martin was devising new desserts using the Scottish honeyed whisky liqueur Drambuie, the delicious bounty of seasonal fruits found in gardens and hedgerows across the UK was the natural choice for some inspirational recipes to bring people together this autumn.

To showcase the culinary versatility of the liqueur – which is the perfect fifith course drink to serve friends and family at the end of a meal with desserts, cheese or coffee – Martin has created three exclusive recipes for Independent readers.

“The recipes I’ve created with Drambuie combine its sweet-honeyed warmth with some of my favourite autumnal ingredients – apples, blackberries and cherries,” said Martin. “I’ve been using Drambuie in puddings and desserts for 25 years and I hope these recipes will inspire people to get together at home with family and friends this autumn.”

Duck-egg sponge with blackberry jam, served with Drambuie

This impressive cake oozes autumnal charm (Drambuie)

“A beautiful cake from my Islands to Highlands book, which just oozes autumnal charm and pairs so well with the honeyed sweetness of Drambuie, which I’ve added it to the cream for a bit of indulgence,” says Martin.

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

For the cake:

250g salted butter, softened, plus extra for greasing

250g caster sugar

4 duck eggs, beaten (can be substituted with 5 hen’s eggs)

250g self-raising flour

For the filling:

300g blackberries

300g caster sugar

15ml Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur

300ml double cream

To decorate:

Handful of blackberries/brambles (with leaves if you like)

Icing sugar, to dust

Method:

1. Grease and line 2 x 23cm cake tins with greaseproof paper. Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan)/350F, gas 4.

2. Beat the softened butter and sugar together in a large bowl, using either a wooden spoon or an electric hand whisk, until the mixture looks pale and creamy. Gradually add the eggs, a little at a time, beating well after each addition. Sift over the flour and gently fold in until the mixture looks smooth.

3. Divide the cake batter evenly between the lined tins and roughly level off with the back of the spoon. If you gently drop each tin onto the work surface it will help level off the mixture completely.

4. Bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a skewer or cocktail stick inserted into the centre comes out clean. Cool in the tins for 5 minutes, then turn each cake out onto a wire rack to cool completely, removing the greaseproof paper.

5. Meanwhile, make the jam. Put the blackberries, sugar and Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur into a large saucepan and heat gently to dissolve the sugar. Bring to the boil, then simmer for 15 minutes until you have a jam, then set aside to cool.

6. In a bowl, whip the double cream to a soft peak.

7. Place one of the sponges onto a large serving plate or cake plate, and spoon the jam on top, spreading it out to the edge, then repeat with the whipped double cream. Sit the other sponge on top and decorate with blackberries, a few leaves (if using – watch out for thorns!) and a dusting of icing sugar.

8. Serve with a glass of the honeyed whisky liqueur, Drambuie, over ice. Use a 50ml measure and pour over large ice cubes, in your favourite whisky glass.

Drambuie apple tarte tatin

A classic dessert from France (Drambuie )

“This is a classic and one of the first dishes I learned to make during my apprenticeship in a Michelin-starred restaurant in France, where the classic dessert is from,” says the chef. “It’s still a firm favourite of mine and never fails to be a hit with dinner party guests, especially with a drop of Drambuie added to the caramel sauce.”

Serves: 6 to 8

Ingredients:

200g all butter puff pastry

250g caster sugar

125g butter

50ml Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur

8 pink lady apples peeled and cored

To serve:

200ml double cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

4 tbsp Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur

1 vanilla pod

Method:

1. Pre- heat the oven to 200C/400F degrees.

2. Melt the sugar and butter in a non-stick pan, once melted keep on a medium heat and add the apples, cooked and keep turning the apples for 20 mins until nicely caramelised, this will take time, but it is the most important part of making a good tarte tatin. Be careful not to damage or break up the apples.

3. Add the Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur and leave to cool slightly before adding to the oven dish with half of the caramel.

4. Roll the puff pastry to about 3 to 4mm thick and cut into a circle approx 1 inch larger than the dish your apples are to be cooked in.

5. Put the pastry on top of the apples, tuck the edges in and bake in the oven for 30 minutes.

6. Remove from the oven and cool slightly before turning out onto a serving plate.

7. Mix the cream with the icing sugar, Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur and vanilla pod seeds and place in a serving jug.

8. To serve, warm the remaining caramel and brush over the tarte tatin and serve warm.

Five-minute Drambuie, cherry and ginger cheesecake

Perfect for when you need to impress your guests, but are short on time (Drambuie )

“This dish is perfect when you want to impress your friends but are short on time,” Martin explains. “I’ve used Drambuie as an extra indulgent ingredient to add something very special to an easy and quick cherry cheesecake which looks so beautiful on the plate.”

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

For the cheesecake:

150g sticky Jamaican ginger cake

340g cream cheese

200ml crème fraiche

200ml double cream

2 tbsp icing sugar

3 tbsp Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur

For the stewed cherries:

500g stoned fresh cherries cut in half

3 tbsp Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur

4 tbsp caster sugar

For the meringue:

2 medium egg whites

4 tbsp caster sugar

To serve:

12 small sprigs of fresh mint

6 pieces of candied ginger

Method:

1. To make the cherry compote place the cherries, Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur and 3 tbsp of the sugar into a pan and bring to the boil and simmer for 4 to 5 minutes until sticky and turn the heat off and cool.

2. To make the meringue, place the egg white into a bowl and whisk until firm peaks and then add the 4 tbsp of caster sugar and whisk for approximately a minute until firm and place in a piping bag.

3. For the cheesecake add the cream, Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur, crème fraiche, icing sugar and cream cheese in a bowl and whisk for a minute quickly until firm. Try not to over whisk and chill once made, until you need to serve.

4. To serve, heat a large serving spoon in hot water and scoop out a spoonful onto the plate. Pipe the meringue in a few peaks and using a blowtorch to colour slightly.

5. Add the compote around and top with the ginger cake broken into bits over the cherries and cheesecake. Finish with the sprigs of mint and cutting each piece of ginger into 4, add 4 pieces over each serving and serve.

6. You can also use two thirds of the compote to serve, then blend the rest until smooth and add around the dessert to serve and add more texture.

Drambuie iced espresso

All three of James Martin’s Drambuie desserts can be accompanied by a delicious iced espresso – the perfect after-dinner drink to extend the enjoyment of your next get together with family and friends.

Ingredients:

50ml Drambuie Honeyed Liqueur

50ml Espresso or strong cold brew coffee (can be decaffeinated)

Lots of ice

Method:

Pour both ingredients over ice and stir, or you can shake both ingredients and pour into an ice filled glass.

The Drambuie recipes are available on James Martin’s Saturday Morning ITV show website and social media channels.

Drambuie is available to buy from all major supermarkets, as well as online at Clink. RRP £18.00. Available in 50cl, 40% ABV. For more information, please visit drambuie.com.