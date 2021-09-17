Jamie Oliver’s chocolate orange crème brulée is a ‘proper decadent pud’

Jamie Oliver calls this dessert “silky, indulgent and oh-so-good”.

Chocolate orange crème brulée

Serves: 2, plus 2 leftover puds

Ingredients:

100ml double cream

300ml semi-skimmed milk

100g dark chocolate (70%)

4 large free-range eggs

80g golden caster sugar, plus extra for sprinkling

1 orange

Seasonal berries, to serve

Method:

Get ahead: Pour the cream and milk into a non-stick pan, snap in the chocolate, and place on a medium-low heat until the chocolate has melted, whisking regularly. Remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly while you separate the eggs.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk the yolks (freeze the whites to make meringues another day) with the sugar and the finely grated orange zest until pale and fluffy. Now, whisking constantly, gradually pour in the chocolate mixture until combined. Return to the pan and place over a low heat, then very gently bring to a simmer, whisking constantly for about 10 minutes, or until you have a custard-like consistency.

Divide between four small heatproof cups or two sharing bowls, then cool, cover and leave to set in the fridge overnight.

To serve: Sprinkle a little sugar over two of the puds, then melt it under a hot grill or using a blowtorch. Serve with orange segments, berries or cherries. The two extra puds will keep for up to 5 days in the fridge, if you can wait that long!

Recipe extracted from ‘Together’ by Jamie Oliver (published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited, £26; photography by David Loftus), out now.