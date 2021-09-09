Jamie Oliver’s elegant tuna carpaccio is much easier than you think

Try this for a striking dish that doubles as a light late-summer meal.

Elegant tuna carpaccio, miso veg, chilli and lime dressing and sesame

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 tbsp quinoa

1 tbsp frozen edamame beans

100g crunchy veg, such as cucumber, sugar snap peas, mangetout, carrots

2 level tsp white miso paste

2 tsp rice wine vinegar

1 fresh chilli

1cm piece of ginger

1 lime

2 tsp sesame oil

2 tsp low-salt soy sauce

2 tsp sesame seeds

1 x 200g super-fresh chunky tuna steak, from sustainable sources

Optional: 2 sprigs of shiso, mint or basil

Get ahead: You can prep all this on the day, if you prefer.

Method:

Cook the quinoa in plenty of water according to the packet instructions, adding the edamame for the last 2 minutes, then drain and cool.

Take a little time to prep your crunchy veg – it’s nice to have a mixture, so use up any veg from the fridge – and finely slice everything as delicately as you can – a speed-peeler can be helpful here.

Oliver’s new book is all about making family cooking fun

Muddle the miso into the rice vinegar, then scrunch with the prepped veg, quinoa and edamame – the flavours will develop and deepen overnight.

To make a dressing, deseed and finely chop the chilli and place in a clean jam jar. Peel and finely grate in the ginger, squeeze in the lime juice, then add the sesame oil and soy and pop the lid on. Toast the sesame seeds in a non-stick frying pan on a high heat until lightly golden, tossing regularly, then remove. Now, sear the tuna for just 20 seconds on each side and edge, turning with tongs, then leave to cool. Cover and refrigerate the veg and tuna overnight.

To serve: If you’ve prepped ahead, get everything out of the fridge 15 minutes before serving. Slice the tuna as finely as you can and arrange around a sharing platter. Pile the dressed veg in the centre, shake up the dressing and spoon over the tuna, then finish with the herb leaves (if using), and toasted sesame seeds.

Nutritional information - Energu: 253kcal; fat: 12.7g; saturated fat: 2.5g; protein: 17.7g; carbohydrates: 7.6g; sugars: 2.6g; salt: 1.2g; fibre: 1.8g.

Recipe extracted from ‘Together’ by Jamie Oliver (published by Penguin Random House © Jamie Oliver Enterprises Limited, £26; photography by David Loftus), available now.