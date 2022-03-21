Cooking the books
Gingerbread cupcakes: A healthy sweet treat the kids will love
These healthy little cakes are iced with a sticky date topping. By Katie Wright
Who doesn’t like gingerbread? I’ve made these a few times for the kids at parties and they always go down very well,” says fitness expert and author Joe Wicks.
“The date topping is genius, too. When soaked in hot water, the dates soften and can be blended into a purée, which has a smooth, sticky texture and a caramel-like flavour.”
Gingerbread cupcakes with date caramel
Makes: 6
Ingredients:
90g wholemeal plain flour
30g soft dark brown sugar or coconut sugar
25g ground almonds
½ tsp baking powder
¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
½ tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp ground ginger
⅛ tsp ground clove
⅛ tsp ground nutmeg
Pinch of salt
90g 0% fat Greek yoghurt
45ml water
1 egg
1½ tbsp melted coconut oil
2 tbsp crystallised ginger chunks, to decorate
For the date caramel:
100g pitted dates
60ml milk or non-dairy milk
1 tsp vanilla extract
Good pinch of salt
Method:
1. Preheat the oven to 200C/180C fan and line a standard muffin tin with six muffin cases.
2. Mix together the flour, sugar, ground almonds, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, spices and salt in a medium bowl.
3. In a separate bowl or jug, combine the yoghurt, water, egg and coconut oil.
4. Pour the wet mixture into the dry mixture and stir together until just combined. Divide the mixture between the prepared muffin cases.
5. Bake for 20-25 minutes until lightly browned on top and a toothpick inserted into the centre of a cupcake comes out clean. Set aside to cool.
6. Meanwhile, make the caramel. Place the dates into a small jug and cover with boiling water. Set aside for 15 minutes to soak.
7. Drain the dates and return to the jug, then add the milk, vanilla and salt. Blend until smooth with a hand blender, or in a food processor or free-standing blender.
8. Once you’re ready to serve the cupcakes, frost them with the date caramel and sprinkle on some of the crystallised ginger chunks for decoration.
‘Feel Good Food’ by Joe Wicks (published by HQ, £20; photography by Dan Jones), available 17 March.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies