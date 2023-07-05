Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island has officially concluded, with defending champions Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut taking home the prizes.

On Tuesday 4 July, Sudo successfully consumed 39 and a half hot dogs and buns to claim a ninth women's title in Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. Sudo beat competitor Mayoi Ebihara’s 33 and a half hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Although the two women appeared close throughout much of the competition, with the unofficial real-time counter showing the women tied, a final count of plates found that Sudo had come out on top. Despite winning the title, the 37-year-old competitive eater was disappointed in her winning total, as it was nine hot dogs short of her all-time high.

“The first couple minutes, I found myself watching her, which I never want to do,” Sudo, of Port Richey, Florida. said of her 27-year-old competitor. “I never want to be distracted by the other competitors. Watching her, I fumbled my hands. I got stuck with a big burp early on but was able to correct.”

The men’s competition was then briefly delayed by rain, with some outlets reporting that the annual competiton had been cancelled altogether. However, George Shea, the event’s host and promoter, said that that was not the case when he told fans still gathered to watch the competition: “We will never surrender,” according to The New York Times.

After the brief rain, the competition resumed at 2.20pm on Tuesday, with reigning champion Joey “Jaws” Chestnut easily winning his 16th title in the men's division with 62 hot dogs.

Chestnut holds the men’s world record of 76 hot dogs and buns consumed in 10 minutes, a feat he achieved in 2021. Sudo holds the women’s world record with 48 and a half hot dogs eaten in 10 minutes.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

The annual contest on New York City’s Coney Island boardwalk drew competitors from England, Canada, South Korea, Japan, Brazil and Australia, according to ESPN.

As noted by The New York Times, the eating contest is often touted as beginning in 1916. However, Mortimer Matz, one of the original promoters of the hot dog eating contest, previously revealed that the fact was made up in “Coney Island pitchman style”. The contest actually began in the 1970s.