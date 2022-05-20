Johns Hopkins students invent edible tape to keep burritos closed while eating
Group claims invention holds after having it tested on ‘too many burritos to count’
A team of students at Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering have invented edible tape to keep burritos sealed while eating them.
Christened Tastee Tape, the transparent and edible invention is made from food-grade fibrous scaffolding and organic adhesive that keeps the ingredients inside burittos and other wraps such as tacos or gyros from spilling out.
The group – comprising chemical and biomolecular engineering students at the American university – reportedly tested a “multitude” of ingredients before coming up with their own formula.
“First, we learned about the science around tape and different adhesives, and then we worked to find edible counterparts,” said Tyler Guarino, who teamed up with fellow engineering seniors Marie Eric, Rachel Nie and Erin Walsh for the project.
Tastee Tape, the group claims, can keep a fat burrito completely secure from spillage after having tested the invention on “too many burritos to count”.
They, however, declined to provide the exact recipe for Tastee Tape as they are currently applying for a patent.
“What I can say is that all its ingredients are safe to consume, are food grade, and are common food and dietary additives,” Guarino added.
The product prototype includes rectangular strips of tape, measuring half an inch in length and two inches wide, attached to sheets of waxed paper.
To use Tastee Tape, one needs to peel a strip off the wax sheet, wet it properly to activate the sticky side and apply it to the food item.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies