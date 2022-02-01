Kellogg’s launches hazelnut-flavoured Coco Pops

Kellogg’s has launched a new version of its beloved Coco Pops in the flavour of hazelnut.

The limited edition release of the chocolate cereal will hit shelves in Asda and Iceland from Tuesday 1 February before being rolled out across other major supermarkets later this month.

The hazelnut version of Coco Pops, which Kellogg’s claims contains 30 per cent less sugar than other chocolate flavoured cereals, will be available for just one year.

The boxes will cost £3 each.

The launch follows a limited edition strawberry and white chocolate flavour of Coco Pops that was released last year to great success, with more than 4,000 boxes of the cereal purchased every day.

Amalia Diamanti, Kellogg’s food designer, said: “We spent over 12 months developing the new cereal to ensure it was the perfect flavour combination of cocoa and hazelnut.

“Coco Pops has such a magical way of transforming milk into a chocolatey swirl, and hazelnut flavour is a natural pairing with it so we can’t wait to hear what everyone thinks.”

Kellogg’s reduced the sugar count in its original Coco Pops flavour by 40 per cent in 2018 in order to make the cereal a healthier option for children and families.

The reduction followed a pledge from competitor, Nestlé, which, in 2017, promised to cut sugar in Cheerios, Shreddies and other breakfast cereals.

At the time, the Swiss-based company said that the move would see around 225 million fewer teaspoons of sugar in the UK’s diet.

The NHS currently advises adults not to eat more than 30g of free sugars a day, which is roughly equivalent to seven sugar cubes.