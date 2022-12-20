Kelly Clarkson ranks celebrities’ holiday side dishes: ‘Blake Lively for the win’

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Kelly Clarkson has given her thoughts on celebrities’ top holiday side dishes, ranking one star’s favourite treat as the best out of them all.

The 40-year-old TV host revealed which of the dishes she liked the best during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Before she began her ranking, she hilariously explained why she was doing this.

“I have a taste for this kind of thing,” she said. “Even though I won’t be tasting it but aesthetically, I will be able to tell if I would put that on my mouth or if I wouldn’t.”

As she set out to find her top three foods, Clarkson’s ranking began with looking at Jennifer Garner’s favourite holiday food: A sweet potato marshmallow pudding. Instantly, she was impressed and said that she didn’t “know if anyone’s going to beat this one,” calling the dish “the most delicious thing”.

Next, the “Breakaway” singer discussed Tori Spelling’s green bean bundles wrapped in bacon. Although Clarkson approved of the food and noted that she “loves anything crispy,” it wasn’t beating Garner’s side dish.

For the third food she ranked, she examined Carson Daly’s favourite mashed potatoes, with bacon and vodka in it, which were made by his mother. Clarkson said this dish wasn’t a winner for her.

“I love Carson, I love your family, as well. But I don’t like mashed potatoes,” she said. “It’s the texture.”

She went on to look at chef Giada De Laurentiis’ creamy pumpkin lasagne rolls, which are “wrapped up in ricotta, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and bacon and noodles”. Clarkson noted that the dish sounded “kinda fantastic” before temporarily ranking it at the second place spot.

Clarkson continued the segment with Blake Lively’s favourite dish: a sausage and brie puff pastry. As she read the Gossip Girl star’s recipe, she noted that her “mouth was watering” and moved the dish to the top spot.

“Folks, I think we just found a new number one,” she added. “This sounds incredible, I love everything involved in this.”

She then looked at Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski’s caesar salad with almond vinaigrette on it. After reading more about it, Clarkson removed the dish from her ranking entirely.

“Here’s the thing, Antoni, you’re not invited to my house,” she joked. “Like on a Wednesday, like a normal day that ends in y. Fine. But a holiday? This is when we dive in!”

Although she went on to praise Khloe Kardashian’s famous oreo cake, Clarkson still decided that it doesn’t beat Garner’s recipe or “come near Blake Lively’s”. She temporarily placed the reality star’s at third place, removing Carson and Spelling from the ranking.

For the next holiday treat, Clarkson applauded Oprah Winfrey’s pomegranate martini, which had a “twist of citrus” in it.

“I mean. how do you compare a festive holiday drink with festive holiday food? They’re different,” she said. “Nobody puts Oprah in third place. I know I would never, but I would rather have these first.”

For the final side dish, she examined Zooey Deschanel’s favourite pecan pie and instantly placed it in the third spot. However, she said that she couldn’t get rid of Winfrey’s martini.

She went on to describe that Lively’s puff pastry, Garner’s pudding, and Deschanel’s pie are the three foods welcomed to her table, all paired with Winfrey’s cocktail.

“Blake Lively for the win,” she concluded. “Sausage and brie puff pastry? Oh my god, that sounds so good. With Oprah’s drink, the pomegranate martini.”

Elsewhere in the segment, the “Stronger” singer praised the holiday season and emphasised how much she loves the food that comes with it.

“The food is probably my favourite just because, one you get to experience everyone’s kind of favourite thing for the holiday, and I get to experience eating it, and I like that part,” she said.