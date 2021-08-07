KFC is opening a hotel in London with ‘Press for Chicken’ buttons

KFC is opening a pop-up hotel in London complete with a “Press for Chicken” button that will allow guests to order the fast food company’s famous fried chicken in seconds.

The hotel, named House of Harland after KFC’s brand mascot, Colonel Harland David Sanders, will offer one-night stays when it opens on 18 August.

The hotel will stay open for 11 days and all of the room will be themed around fried chicken - yes, really.

According to statement from KFC, the rooms will be “filled with delicious details, from a private cinema room, to a Finger Lickin’ ‘Press For Chicken’ button and Hot Winger Arcade Machine”.

“Indulge in the complimentary botanical infused self-care essentials” and “expect to see drumsticks in the detail, from bedding to wallpaper,” it adds.

The chicken-themed hospitality doesn’t stop there, either. Guests who book into the hotel will be collected from King’s Crossing station in a black Cadillac car branded the “Colonelmobile”.

They will then be greeted by a “Chick-In” clerk who will take them through the services available at the hotel.

Rooms start from £111 per night and 100 per cent of the profits will go to the KFC Foundation, a non-profit that supports organisations that are “empowering young people to unleash their potential and build a positive future”.

The hotel comes after KFC announced last year that it would be suspending its slogan “finger lickin’ good” due to the pandemic.

The fried chicken chain said in a statement at the time that it would not be using the slogan for the first time in 64 years because it “doesn’t quite feel right”.

“We find ourselves in a unique situation – having an iconic slogan that doesn’t quite fit in the current environment,” Catherine Tan-Gillespie, global chief marketing officer at KFC told CNN.

In the statement, the fast-food chain assured customers that the menu would not be changing and the recognisable slogan will return when the “time is right.”