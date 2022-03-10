Days after Kourtney Kardashian’s wellness brand revealed that Kris Jenner has an entire “walk-in closet” dedicated to her crockery, Poosh has got the internet talking once again – this time we’re obsessing over Khloe’s immaculate pantry.

In a new Poosh blogpost, published on Wednesday 9 March, Kardashian shared several photographs of Khloe’s large state-of-the-art walk-in pantry.

Spotlight-lit shelves line the walls of the room from top to bottom, with condiments, sauces, dried fruits, sweet snacks and tins neatly displayed in perfect uniform.

Pastas, grains and nuts are stored in jars, all filled to the same height. Additionally, each jar is labelled in the same printed white font.

Along the top rows of the shelves, she displays her floral china sets.

“As you can see in the photos, there’s also cabinet and drawer space in the back of the room. The entire room is truly a work of art,” the Poosh blogpost said.

Photographs of the room have gone viral on Twitter with many users declaring it “pantry goals”.

“When I say I want my home to be organised and clean I expect NO LESS than Khloe Kardashian’s pantry,” said one tweet, which has recieved more than 300,000 likes.

“This is pantry goals. Even if I have a teeny-tiny one!! @khloekardashian is this really your pantry?? It’s brilliant and so satisfying,” another person wrote.

Others compared Khloe’s pantry to a supermarket, while some voiced concerns that the food would expire before Khloe got round to eating it.

“The amount of food wastage... this looks like a grocery store not a pantry,” one person said.

Another wrote: “This is disgusting. No way this stuff is consumed before it goes bad. No household needs six jars of pickles at once. Literally just for the aesthetic.”

Khloe herself also responded to the viral tweet, writing: “I love when the streets are talking about my pantry. This is my kind of commentary.”

The youngest Kardashian sister’s love of organisation has been well-documented on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In one season 17 episode, Kris calls in an OCD therapist to try to help Khloe curb her “obsession” with cleaning and organising her home.

Khloe also previously made headlines for the organisation of her cookies, which she stacks one-by-one in large round jars.