Kylie Minogue says her wine brand started as ‘a flight of fancy’

Kylie Minogue has said she is surprised by the success of her wine brand, given that it was started as a “flight of fancy”.

The musician launched the brand in May 2020, with the introduction of £9 Rosé Wine in Tesco stores.

The venture has since grown to include a Prosecco Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc and Merlot.

Speaking to Grazia about the brand’s inception, Minogue said “it started as a flight of fancy” which soon became a mission to make quality wine.

“The further I got into it, I made it my mission to make quality paramount. I have an amazing team who have guided me through the process.

“It’s mind-blowing that we have reached so many people with the portfolio of wines.

“Especially considering we launched through lockdown, a soft launch, and more or less let the wine do the talking. It really is a labour of love and I am so touched by how so many people have made it part of their celebration, their special moments,” she said.

Despite being busy with the release of her 15th studio album, Disco, in November 2020, Minogue said she sees “over as many details as possible” of her wines and visits the vineyards where they are made.

Disco, she revealed, was a product of having more time on her hands during the pandemic. “On the one hand I ‘slowed down’ and didn’t tour or travel,” she said.

“On the other hand, I made an album! I learnt how to set up and use my own home studio, which in itself provided a number of challenges.”

She added: “But I have to say it also felt very liberating. I miss touring and connecting with my audience and am dreaming of the time when I can take the Disco album on the road.”

Disco debuted at number one on the UK Album Chart, selling 54,905 units in its first week.