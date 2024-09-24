Lactaid Milk recalled in 27 states for possible unlisted allergen

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Lactaid Milk has been recalled in 27 states due to concerns about possible almond allergen contamination.

HP Hood LLC, the lactose-free brand’s owners, issued the voluntary recall with the US Food and Drug Administration on Friday (September 20). The conglomerate recalled five SKUs (stock-keeping units) of 96-ounce containers “because the product may contain trace amounts of almond.” Almond is not listed on the ingredients label of the dairy-free milk.

At the time of writing, HP Hood LLC has not reported any illnesses that have resulted from the finding.

The FDA noted that the “affected” containers were shipped between September 5 to September 18 to retailers and wholesalers in Atlanta, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.

Plastic containers of Lactaid Whole Milk, Lactaid 2% Milk, Lactaid 1% Milk, Lactaid Fat Free Milk, and Lactaid 2% Calcium Enriched Milk with the expiration date “51-4109 P2” are the products pertaining to the recall.

open image in gallery Lactaid Milk offers an alternative for anyone who has a lactose intolerance ( HP Hood LLC )

“This issue was discovered as a result of routine maintenance programs which revealed the potential for trace amounts of almond,” the company announcement read.

HP Hood LLC encouraged consumers with the recall products to return to the retail establishment where they purchased them to receive a refund and make an exchange. Other customers can call Hood Consumer Affairs during working hours Monday through Friday at 800-242-2423.

Lactaid Milk serves as an alternative for anyone who has a lactose allergy or sensitivity. The company offers an array of products from cottage cheese to ice cream.

“LACTAID® Milk uses a lactase enzyme to break down the lactose from farm-fresh dairy milk into sugars that are easier to digest,” according to the company website.

People with lactose intolerances have fewer lactase enzymes to break down lactose, the sugar found in milk and several other dairy products, according to Cleveland Clinic. Lactose intolerances cause a reaction in your digestive system.

“It causes uncomfortable symptoms after you eat dairy products. Many people have difficulty digesting lactose, but not everyone experiences noticeable symptoms from it. If you do, it’s called lactose intolerance,” the Cleveland Clinic states.

Anyone with a dairy allergy experiences an immune system reaction when they consume dairy. This can include rashes, itching, wheezing, hives, swelling, vomiting, and shortness of breath, according to the Mayo Clinic.