Abundance of hot cross buns? Make this bread and butter pudding
If you love bread and butter pudding – and hate leftovers – my nifty trick with hot cross buns is up your alley, says James Strawbridge
This is first-class, old-school comfort food. A simple yet soothing seasonal pudding making the most of left over hot cross buns.
The addition of maple butter and marmalade gives the whole dish some extra zing. So good, you’ll be coming back for seconds!
Leftover hot cross bun and marmalade pudding
Serves:4
Ingredients:
6 hot cross buns, sliced
2 eggs
250ml whole organic milk
200ml organic double cream
100g maple butter
6 tsp blood orange marmalade
2 tbsp golden caster sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp demerara sugar
Method:
1. Preheat your oven to 180C and slice your hot cross buns in half. Spread with maple butter and arrange in a roasting tray.
2. Make a simple custard by warming 200ml of cream with 200ml whole milk and caster sugar, then add a teaspoon of vanilla extract. Whisk the eggs and gradually pour in the warmed milk and sweetened cream. Return to the hob and warm on a low heat for 3-4 mins to thicken slightly.
3. Spoon some blood orange marmalade between each hot cross bun.
4. Pour custard over your hot cross buns and leave to soak in for 10-15 mins. Sprinkle with demerara sugar and then bake for 45-50 mins until golden.
5. Serve with double cream dribbled over this wonderful seasonal pudding.
Recipe created by James Strawbridge for sustainable food retailer 44 Foods. For more information, visit 44foods.com.
