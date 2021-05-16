Burger King launches first ever ‘dark kitchen’ as home delivery surges

Burger King has launched its first ever “dark kitchen” in response to a surge in home delivery requests during the pandemic.

A dark kitchen is a site where food is prepared for deliveries only.

The fast food chain is currently trialing the initiative at a kitchen in Kentish Town, London.

If successful, the kitchen could mean that Burger King can serve roughly 400,000 customers in the north London area.

It has been launched in partnership with FoodStars, a delivery kitchen business that is backed by former Uber boss Travis Kalanick.

It comes as other chain restaurants, including Wagamama and Rosa’s Thai Kitchen, have launched their own dark kitchens to meet the rising demand for home-deliveries.

Alasdair Murdoch, chief executive of Burger King UK, said: “We know consumers have found food delivery services to be a real help during these challenging times, and that takeaways have offered some much-needed joy up and down the country.

“The opening of the first delivery-only Burger King kitchen marks an expansion of this valued service, which we believe will drive growth.”

News of Burger King’s dark kitchen comes ahead of restaurants opening indoors in England for the first time in months.

On Monday 17 May, people will be able to eat indoors in groups of up to six people.

They will also be able to socialise inside for the first time in other people’s homes.

The next stage of lockdown restrictions lifting in England is currently scheduled for 21 June, after which time people will be able to mingle indoors – and eat inside restaurants together – without limits on the number of people.