Low sugar cheesecake recipes everyone can enjoy

We all love a cheesecake, but while the creamy dessert is no doubt delicious, it’s also loaded with sugar and fat – not ideal you are diabetic or following a low-sugar diet.

But, with a few tweaks, it can be one of the most diabetic-friendly desserts in your repetoire. These low-sugar (and one vegan!) recipes from Truvia prove it.

No bake low sugar honey and berry cheesecakes

This no bake cheesecake is a quick and easy dessert that for minimal effort delivers maximum taste.

Layered on top of the crisp biscuit case, the smooth low fat cream cheese is sweetened with Truvia for Baking icing, adding a sweetness without the need for refined sugar.

You can use a mix of any fruit you like to top these delicious little desserts. We love using seasonal fresh fruit but frozen berries work just as well.

Serves: 4

Prep time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

For the cheesecake:

90g reduced fat digestives or hobnobs

200g low fat cream cheese

200g Greek yoghurt (low fat)

100g Truvia for Baking – Icing

1 tsp vanilla bean paste (such as Nielsen-Massey)

For the topping:

1 tbsp Truvia for Baking – Icing

150g mix of chopped strawberries, prepared raspberries and blueberries

Method:

1. Bash the biscuits up in a large plastic bowl using the end of a rolling pin, leaving some chunky pieces remaining. Divide into 4 small glasses or serving bowls and set aside.

2. Put the cream cheese into a bowl and beat until it has softened. Fold in the yoghurt, Truvia for Baking Icing and vanilla. Spoon over the biscuit crumbs and put in the fridge to chill for at least 1 hour. In a small bowl mix the berries with the Truvia for Baking Icing to give a little extra sweetness, keep refrigerated until ready to serve.

3. Once ready to serve remove the cheesecakes from the fridge, divide the berries between the cheesecakes and any juice that has come out before enjoying.

Vegan raspberry and banana raw cheesecake cups

If you’re looking for a dessert for a special occasion, this fresh, light, vegan, no bake cheesecake recipe is the one for you.

Sweetened with Truvia for Baking caster “sugar”, banana and raspberries, these raw cheesecakes are the perfect individual portion sizes to serve up at parties or a sweet after dinner treat.

Top tip: for a tropical twist, add desicated coconut to the base and top the cheesecakes with a mango drizzle.

Fresh, light, vegan and no bake? These raw cheesecakes are the perfect guilt-free treat (Truvia)

Makes: 10

Prep time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

For the cheesecake filling:

3 medium bananas

250ml coconut cream

1 tsp vanilla extract (such as Nielsen-Massey

1 small lemon (zest and juice)

For the base:

150g Medjool dates (stoned)

100g raw blanched almonds

2 tbsp cacao powder

20g coconut oil (melted)

For the raspberry swirl:

100g frozen raspberries

1 tbsp Truvia for Baking - Caster

Method:

1. Peel and slice the bananas into 1cm chunks and place in a single layer on a baking tray lined with cling film then cover with another piece of cling film. Freeze for at least 2 hours but ideally overnight until the banana is completely frozen.

2. Next make the base by adding the dates and almonds to a food processor and blitz until broken up into small pieces. Add the cacao powder and melted coconut oil and blitz for a few seconds until combined.

3. Divide the base mixture between 10 cavities in a mini Victoria sandwich tin or a silicone muffin mould. Press the mixture gently into the bases then pop the tray into the freezer whilst you prepare the raspberry drizzle.

4. To make the raspberry drizzle; add the raspberries and Truvia For Baking Caster Low Calorie Sweetener to a saucepan, stir and bring to the boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for about 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat and press the raspberries through the sieve discarding the seeds.

5. To make the cheesecake filling, put the frozen banana chunks into a food processor with the coconut cream, vanilla extract, lemon zest and juice. Whizz for a few seconds until smooth and the mixture is thick and creamy.

6. Divide the cheesecake mixture between the bases and smooth out the top with the back of a spoon.

7. Carefully drizzle the raspberry sauce over the cheesecakes then using the end of a cocktail stick create a swirled pattern effect. Pop the tray back into the freezer for about 2 hours to firm up.

8. To serve, take the cheesecake out of the moulds and pop on a plate and leave for about 5 minutes before serving.

