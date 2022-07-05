Shoppers have reacted with shock and anger after a customer spotted a tub of Lurpak butter in Iceland for £9.35.

Posting to social media, one user shared a picture of the cooking staple with the caption: “Stop the world I want to get off @Lurpak @IcelandFoods come on lads this is a joke @Conservatives this is all your fault, we’re all going to be eating dry toast, stop taking off us and sort this mess out, people are starving while your mates are getting richer #CostOfLivingCrisis.”

Other shoppers took to social media to comment on the inflated price of the cupboard essential.

“Bank: Purpose of loan? Me: LURPAK,” quipped one user, showing a picture of a 750g tub priced at £6.75.

“£5.35 for a normal sized tub of Lurpak in Lidl,” another commented. “I am simultaneously shaking crying screaming and throwing up”.

Another user shared a photograph of Lurpak butter in his local supermarket with security tags on.

“Britain in 2022… Lurpak butter is at £6 a tub in ASDA and even has a security tag on it. Mental!”

Another wrote: “Glad this mum doesn't shop at @IcelandFoods. Just under a tenner for butter. Lurpak can get in the bin!!

The news comes as food prices continue to rocket across the UK due to soaring inflation, Brexit and a cost of living crisis.

Economists from the LSE Centre for Economic Performance found that the UK’s departure from the EU caused a six per cent increase in British food prices.

According to retail data company Kantar, shoppers can expect to spend £380 more on their grocery bills this year as food price inflation hits a 13-year high.

The cost of food is now at its highest rate since 2009, adding to rising costs for gas, electricity and petrol.

And in May, the Office for National Statistics found that the price of pasta had risen by 50 per cent since last year.

A spokesperson from Arla Foods, who own Lurpak, told The Independent: “We understand that recent inflation in food price is hitting many households really hard right now. Unfortunately, our farmers are facing a similar situation with prices for the feed, fertiliser and fuel they need to produce milk, all rising significantly in recent months.

“While we don’t set the prices on the shelves, we do work closely with the retailers to ensure our farmers receive a fair price for the milk they produce. Prices on the shelves have had to rise in recent months to ensure our farmers can continue supplying the products that we all enjoy.”

Where can I find the cheapest Lurpak?

Britons eat more Lurpak than any other nation, so if you don’t want to swap your preferred spread for another brand, we’ve got you covered.

After comparing prices among the major supermarkets, we found a 250g block of Lurpak salted butter for £1.72 at Lidl.

Prices do fluctuate, so it’s always worth shopping around.