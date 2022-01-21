Social media users have dubbed a newly announced “progressive” makeover of M&M characters as “tired” and unnecessary.

On Thursday, 20 January, confectioner Mars Wrigley announced that its mascots have been redesigned to “reflect a world where everyone feels they belong, and society is more inclusive”.

Green M&M has lost her famous boots (Mars, Incorporated)

As part of this, the new characters are focused on “personalities, rather than gender”. The Green M&M’s famous heeled, knee-high boots have been replaced by “cool, laid-back sneakers to reflect her effortless confidence”.

Orange M&M, which the company says “is the most relatable”, will “embrace his anxiety and not be afraid to express it”.

Meanwhile upcoming campaigns will depict a more friendly Red M&M, which was previously known for its bossiness.

Speaking to broadcaster Cheddar News, Jane Hwang, global vice president of M&M, said the brand wants Green to signify “empowerment and confidence” and be known for “more than just her shoes”.

Hwang also noted that future campaigns will see Brown and Green – who have previously been depicted at odds with one another – get along better as a representation of a “force supporting women” and “together throwing shine not shade”.

The overhaul has caused a ruckus on social media, with many users outraged at the change to Green’s shoes.

“How was getting rid of Green M&M’s amazing boots ‘inclusive’?” one person asked.

“They took away her boots! They unyassified her,” another wrote.

Some argued that taking away Green M&M’s boots goes against the principles of feminism.

“Feminism is letting the green M&M wear go-go boots if she wants to,” one user pointed out.

“Taking away the Green M&M’s heeled boots falls in line with the second wave feminism b*llsh*t that could halt progression for women’s rights,” another wrote. “I’m not mad about it, but there’s also nothing wrong with her showing off her femininity. Cool sneakers, though.”

“Isn’t the point of feminism that we get to choose if we want to be feminine or whatever we want, like wearing cute little boots does not make her any less cool or empowered,” another person said.

Others branded the change unnecessary. “Not character development for mascots, I’m tired,” a Twitter user said. Another joked: “A lot of people have been asking for this, I’m sure.”

“Who has ever seen M&Ms and thought ‘they don’t represent me’, it’s a candy,” a third wrote.