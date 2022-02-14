M&S launches same-sex Colin the Caterpillar couple cake for Valentine’s Day

Marks & Spencer has launched a same-sex couple version of its famous Colin the Caterpillar cake for Valentine’s Day.

As part of a special deal, shoppers can now snap up two half-sized Caterpillar cakes for just £10, and they can either choose to have one Colin and one Connie (Colin’s female equivalent cake), or a Colin and another Colin, or two Connies.

The “Love is in the air” Caterpillar Cake duos have also had a Valentine’s Day makeover, with hearts on their eyes and other heart-shaped decorations scattered on them.

Alongside its same-sex cake pairings, M&S has also brought back its Valentine’s Day cards for same-sex couples, while also refreshing other cards to make them less gender-specific.

Laurie Bradley, lead product developer for greeting cards at M&S Food, said: “Relationships come in all shapes and sizes, and so it’s a no-brainer that Valentine’s Day cards should reflect this.

“We’ve completely revamped our designs this year so they’re less about specific recipients and more about which style you like best, meaning there’s something for everyone – whether you prefer something funny, something more romantic or even a bit of Percy Pig!”

Fans have reacted to news of the same-sex Caterpillar cakes on social media, with many praising the retailer for its inclusive step.

“I’m a sucker for anything @marksandspencer #Colin & #Connie related - but making the valentines parings same sex caterpillar couple inclusive is 👌,” tweeted one person.

“About time M&S created same gender caterpillar options,” another added.

“Hopefully next year we will see non-binary editions as well.”