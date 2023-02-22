Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Not that we ever need an excuse to crack out the margs, but it’s International Margarita Day today – so grab your favourite tequila and dust off your cocktail shakers as we bring you some delicious margarita recipes.

Margaritas are best enjoyed with a big citrus hit, so make sure you have plenty of citrus fruits on hand. However, if you’re not a huge fan of the zinginess, we’ve got a non-citrus alternative you can try.

Salt is also a must-have ingredient when making margaritas, because it intensifies the sweet and sour flavours of the drink. The citrusy tartness becomes brighter when paired with salt, which is why drinking a margarita is such a happy experience.

Looking for something other than a classic margarita? Try these five recipes below.

PATRÓN Spicy Margarita

PATRON’s Spicy Margarita (PATRON)

Ingredients:

45ml PATRÓN Silver infused with jalapeño

15ml Flavour puree (blood orange, mango or fresh beet)

90ml Lime juice

Salt to make the salty rim

1x Lime wedge and sliced jalapeño for garnish

Method:

1. Combine all ingredients over ice in a shaker.

2. Shake and strain into a salt rimmed double old-fashioned glass

For *Patrón Silver infused with jalapeño:

1. Add two whole jalapeños cut down the middle and deseeded into 1 bottle of Patrón Silver

2. Let rest for 12 hours

PATRÓN Tommy’s Margarita

PATRON’s Tommy Margarita (PATRON)

Ingredients:

60ml PATRÓN Silver

30ml Fresh lime juice

15ml Agave nectar, to taste

Kosher salt for rim

1x Lime wedge for garnish

Method:

1. Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill

2. Strain onto fresh ice in a salt-rimmed glass

3. Garnish with a lime wedge

Jose Cuervo Apple Margarita

Ingredients:

45ml Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado

25ml Green apple juice

10ml Maple syrup

Smoked salt

Green apple slices to garnish

Method:

1. Rim glass with smoked salt

2. Combine all the liquid ingredients over ice in a shaker.

3. Shake and pour into the smoked salt-rimmed glass.

4. Garnish with a slice of green apple.

Jose Cuervo Pink Grapefruit Margarita

Jose Cuervo’s Pink Grapefruit Margarita (Jose Cuervo)

Ingredients:

45ml Jose Cuervo Especial Silver

25ml Pink grapefruit juice

15ml Honey

Pink Himalaya salt

Pink Grapefruit zest to garnish

Method:

1. Rim glass with Pink Himalaya salt

2. Combine all the liquid ingredients over ice in a shaker.

3. Shake and pour into the Pink Himalaya salt-rimmed glass.

4. Garnish with pink grapefruit zest.

1800 Tequila Watermelon and Mint Margarita

(1800 Tequila)

Ingredients:

50ml 1800 Reposado

25ml Lime juice

25ml Watermelon juice

10ml Agave syrup

Mint to garnish

Method:

1. Combine all liquid ingredients over ice in a shaker.

2. Shake and pour into a glass.

3. Garnish with mint.