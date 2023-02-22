International Margarita Day 2023: 5 recipes to shake up your cocktail repertoire
Margs at the ready
Not that we ever need an excuse to crack out the margs, but it’s International Margarita Day today – so grab your favourite tequila and dust off your cocktail shakers as we bring you some delicious margarita recipes.
Margaritas are best enjoyed with a big citrus hit, so make sure you have plenty of citrus fruits on hand. However, if you’re not a huge fan of the zinginess, we’ve got a non-citrus alternative you can try.
Salt is also a must-have ingredient when making margaritas, because it intensifies the sweet and sour flavours of the drink. The citrusy tartness becomes brighter when paired with salt, which is why drinking a margarita is such a happy experience.
Looking for something other than a classic margarita? Try these five recipes below.
PATRÓN Spicy Margarita
Ingredients:
45ml PATRÓN Silver infused with jalapeño
15ml Flavour puree (blood orange, mango or fresh beet)
90ml Lime juice
Salt to make the salty rim
1x Lime wedge and sliced jalapeño for garnish
Method:
1. Combine all ingredients over ice in a shaker.
2. Shake and strain into a salt rimmed double old-fashioned glass
For *Patrón Silver infused with jalapeño:
1. Add two whole jalapeños cut down the middle and deseeded into 1 bottle of Patrón Silver
2. Let rest for 12 hours
PATRÓN Tommy’s Margarita
Ingredients:
60ml PATRÓN Silver
30ml Fresh lime juice
15ml Agave nectar, to taste
Kosher salt for rim
1x Lime wedge for garnish
Method:
1. Combine liquid ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake vigorously with ice to chill
2. Strain onto fresh ice in a salt-rimmed glass
3. Garnish with a lime wedge
Jose Cuervo Apple Margarita
Ingredients:
45ml Jose Cuervo Especial Reposado
25ml Green apple juice
10ml Maple syrup
Smoked salt
Green apple slices to garnish
Method:
1. Rim glass with smoked salt
2. Combine all the liquid ingredients over ice in a shaker.
3. Shake and pour into the smoked salt-rimmed glass.
4. Garnish with a slice of green apple.
Jose Cuervo Pink Grapefruit Margarita
Ingredients:
45ml Jose Cuervo Especial Silver
25ml Pink grapefruit juice
15ml Honey
Pink Himalaya salt
Pink Grapefruit zest to garnish
Method:
1. Rim glass with Pink Himalaya salt
2. Combine all the liquid ingredients over ice in a shaker.
3. Shake and pour into the Pink Himalaya salt-rimmed glass.
4. Garnish with pink grapefruit zest.
1800 Tequila Watermelon and Mint Margarita
Ingredients:
50ml 1800 Reposado
25ml Lime juice
25ml Watermelon juice
10ml Agave syrup
Mint to garnish
Method:
1. Combine all liquid ingredients over ice in a shaker.
2. Shake and pour into a glass.
3. Garnish with mint.
