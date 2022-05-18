Mars launches low-calorie versions of classic chocolate bars

Mars will launch a new range of chocolate bars that are “100 per cent” compliant with upcoming legislation around food and drink products that are high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS).

The confectionary giant is launching the new editions of Mars, Snickers, Bounty and Galaxy bars exclusively in Tesco from the start of June.

The “Triple Treat” range are made using date paste, raisins and peanuts, with each bar “dipped and drizzled” in milk chocolate.

According to Mars, the bars comprise more than 75 per cent fruit and nuts to lower the calorie count of the otherwise sugar-laden snacks.

It comes after the government announced it would delay a ban on promotional deals on HFSS foods and drinks, including buy one get one free offers, in a major U-turn in its anti-obesity strategy.

The U-turn comes as many Britons struggle with the rising cost of living, as UK inflation hits a 40-year high of nine per cent in the 12 months to April, up from seven per cent in March.

Restrictions banning adverts for junk food on television before 9pm and paid-for adverts online will also be delayed by a year.

However, the government said that restrictions on where “less healthy products” can be promoted in stores and supermarkets will come into force in October 2022 as planned.

This means that HFSS items will no longer be placed in key locations, such as checkouts, store entrances, the ends of supermarket aisles, and their online equivalents.

The new Mars Triple Treat bar will be priced at 80p per 40g bar, whereas a traditional Mars Bar retails for 65p per 51g bar.

The price difference is due to the use of “very premium ingredients” such as roasted peanuts and dates, according to The Grocer.

The multinational food manufacturer said its chocolate team “spent thousands of hours working on every minute detail of the bars – from the chewy caramel in the malt-infused Mars Triple Treat, to the crunchy roasted nuts on the Snickers variant”.

Kerry Cavanaugh, marketing director at Mars Wrigley UK, said: “Triple Treat does exactly what is says on the tin – it’s packed with a knockout trio of fruit, nuts and our iconic chocolate, and is delightfully delicious to boot.

“At Mars Wrigley, we’re thrilled that Brits can now enjoy a great tasting – and HFSS compliant - Galaxy, Mars, Snickers and Bounty treat. It’s tasty reinvented!”