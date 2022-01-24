Two popular McDonald’s breakfast items are being discontinued permanently

McDonald’s has delivered sad news for breakfast bagel and wrap lovers, announcing that the popular food items have been removed from its menu permanently.

In a statement shared to its Instagram account on Monday 24 January, the fast-food chain said its breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to stores.

The items had been temporarily unavailable during the pandemic, when the chain ran a reduced menu.

“It is with love and deep respect for one another that we announce that we are parting ways with breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps,” the statement said.

“Despite speculation and following a trial separation period, breakfast bagels and breakfast wraps will not be returning to the menu. We adore each other deeply but our love for the iconic McMuffin was simply too hard to ignore.”

The retailer also hinted that it is set to introduce a new item to its menu later this year but did not disclose any details.

“As for the rumours that there will be a new breakfast bae on the scene later this year...no comment.

“But now it’s time to say, ‘that’s a wrap’. And bagel.”

In a bid to ease the blow, the retailer announced that all McMuffins were discounted to 99p this morning.

Prior to being discontinued, customers could order breakfast wraps containing egg, bacon, a sausage patty, potato rosti and cheese, alongside a choice of either brown sauce or ketchup.

The breakfast bagel had similar ingredients, including egg, cheese, bacon and sausage.

Fans have expressed their disappointment with the decision. Katie Piper commented a crying sad emoji, while TV presenter Andi Peters joked: “It wasn’t you...It was them!”

“Cheers, 8am on a Monday morning the week’s ruined and the kids are crying, nice one,” one person said.

“I didn’t even get to say a proper goodbye,” another wrote.

A third person said: “I’ve waited patiently without complaint for two years for my bagels and NOW you’re telling me they’re gone forever. I ride at dawn.”