McDonald’s is finally launching a chicken version of its beloved Big Mac

McDonald’s is finally bringing a beloved menu staple to customers across the United States, but only for a limited time.

The Chicken Big Mac, which sold out in just 10 days at McDonald’s locations in the United Kingdom, will be available across the pond beginning October 10. Much like the original Big Mac, the new menu item will be built with two tempura battered chicken patties – instead of the classic all-beef patties – stacked between cheese, lettuce, and pickles topped with the signature Big Mac sauce on a sesame seed bun.

The American fast food chain announced the limited arrival of the Chicken Big Mac in a press release shared on Thursday, October 3. “With the introduction of the Chicken Big Mac, we’re excited to pay homage to one of our most iconic menu items, the Big Mac, and introduce it to a whole new generation of fans,” said Tariq Hassan, chief marketing and customer experience officer at McDonald’s USA, in a statement.

McDonald’s soft-launched the Chicken Big Mac to foodies in Los Angeles at a pop-up dining experience on September 28, fittingly named “McDonnell’s” and made in collaboration with Chain. According to the company, customers were unaware that the restaurant’s offerings were made by McDonald’s, though they recognized the pop-up’s “Chicken Sandwich” as a McDonald’s dupe.

The Chicken Big Mac was also tested in Miami, Florida, in 2022, before making its way to international markets including the UK. It will be available at participating US locations “while supplies last.”

Most recently, McDonald’s announced the return of its iconic Monster Boo buckets in honor of Halloween. The fast food chain took to Instagram on October 1 to reveal the design of its newest buckets. “Happy spooky szn to all who celebrate. Boo buckets r back,” the company wrote in the caption, before revealing the buckets will be available at participating restaurants in the US on Tuesday, October 15.

The buckets come in four colors – blue, orange, green, and white – and each one features a different happy monster face. Every bucket comes with a yellow handle, along with McDonald’s signature yellow “M” attached to it.

The plastic container is a temporary replacement for the classic, red Happy Meal box as long as supplies last – meaning that the only way to get your hands on a Monster Boo bucket is by ordering a Happy Meal, which includes a main dish, a side, a drink, and a toy.