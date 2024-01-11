McDonald’s brings back fan-favourite menu item

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

McDonald’s fans were just dished some delicious news – the return of the Double Big Mac.

The fast-food chain announced it would offer the juicy favourite once again, but for a limited time only. On 9 January, McDonald’s said the menu item would be available beginning on 24 January in US restaurants.

The Double Big Mac was first created back in March of 2020, just days before the start of the pandemic. But unfortunately, as quarantine struck, the franchise was forced to cut the offering as well as a few other salad options when shut-downs forced shorter hours and staff lay-offs.

Now, McDonald’s is ready to bring back the short-lived creation as a part of its burger overhaul. The US staple has been working to renew its classics with softer buns, more spread, and caramelising onions on top of the patty rather than separately.

What’s more, franchise CEO, Chris Kempczinski, spoke to CNN about the uptick in customers wanting larger portions, and larger patties.

“In the US, in a number of markets, around the world, having a larger burger is an opportunity,” he said in a 6 December article. “We’re working on that. That is something that you should expect in the future.”

“We think we’re going to be able to deliver a great tasting large burger at a superior value to what [customers] can get anywhere else,” he added.

The Independent has contacted the franchise for a comment. As of now, there’s been no date announced for when the Double Big Mac will no longer be available.

Though Kempczinski aims to ease customer concerns over high prices with a “reasonable” cost for the new Double Big Mac, depending on the state, individuals are reportedly spending more at the fast-food chain.

According to a NetCredit report, customers in Alaska are spending 23.93 per cent above the US average at McDonald’s in one visit. On the other end, Wyoming-natives are paying 17.61 per cent below the median. An analysis of the prices in each state, derived from GrubHub data, led the study to conclude that people who live in Massachusetts paid 21.99 per cent above and residents of Vermont paid 19.41 per cent above as well.

“Texas gets the best deal, paying -9.58 per cent less than the calculated national average for takeout,” the report indicated.