McDonald’s fans seethe as price of popular UK menu item spikes 112%

McDonald's customers across Britain are fuming after hash browns have increased in price.

They have gone up amid the cost-of-living crisis, which has sparked fears of a potato shortage in the UK this year.

British farmers are turning their backs on growing traditional spuds as they feel the pinch of rising energy bills and rocketing inflation.

The fast food giant charged £1.39 for hash browns when some of its prices were frozen last July, but they now cost £1.49, according to the McDonald’s app.

Yet some fans say they were as much as £1.89 when ordered via Just Eat.

McDonald’s hash browns cost just 89p in 2019.

Customer, Richard Woods joked: “I guess they made a hash of that.”

Another said: “A moment of silence for this pricing please.”

She added: “I am mortified, still ordered some though.”

Holly agreed, saying: “For a single one?”

Nat said: “At this point it’s cheaper to buy a bag of them from the shops.

“I remember in 2013 they were 75p and I really don’t understand, even with inflation, how they’re over a quid with how popular McDonald’s is globally.”

(Jam Press)

(Jam Press)

Lauren remarked: “Daylight robbery.”

Kim added: “That is simply insane.”

It comes after McDonald’s raised the price of other items earlier this year.

In February, the Mayo Chicken rose from 99p to £1.19, the biggest single jump of 20%, while its Bacon Mayo Chicken went from £1.59 to £1.79.

The Bacon Double Cheeseburger increased from £2.49 to £2.69, the Triple Cheeseburger from £2.69 to £2.89 and a Medium fizzy drink from £1.39 to £1.49.

McDonald’s has been contacted for comment.