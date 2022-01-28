McDonald’s new ‘menu hacks’ include a burger that combines beef, chicken and fish

McDonald’s has announced that it will officially sell four fan-favourite “menu hacks” – one of which combines beef, chicken and fish – in its stores.

For years, social media users have shared their go-to combinations to order at the global fast-food chain.

Some of these include adding a shot of expresso to your vanilla milkshake, layering 99p Mayo Chickens to create a makeshift chicken Big Mac and requesting a side order of McChicken nuggets to add to your cheeseburger.

In an announcement this week, the burger giant said it was honouring its customers’ creativity by introducing “menu hacks”.

From 31 January, customers in the US will be able to order from four hacks that have been popularised by its fans.

The Hash Brown McMuffin, which is a breakfast-only exclusive, combines a sausage McMuffin with a hash brown for an “extra crunch”.

As suggested in the name, the Land, Air and Sea burger combines a Big Mac, a McChicken sandwich and a Filet-O-Fish.

The Crunchy Double is a combination of six chicken nuggets layered in a double cheeseburger.

Lastly, the Surf and Turf combines a double cheeseburger with a Filet-O-Fish.

In a bid to keep the novelty of creating a menu hack, the components of each burger will be presented separately, allowing customers to build the stacks themselves.

McDonald’s announces the launch of four ‘menu hacks’ (McDonald’s)

McDonald’s said the menu items will be available for a limited time, but did not specify how long.

On social media, the menu has received a mixed response from fans, ranging from excitement to disgust.

One person questioned the size of the Land, Air and Sea burger. “How do you even like bite the first one, do you need to unhinge your jaw?”

Another described the hacks as a “war crime”. “If you get Surf and Turf from McDonalds, your stomach should file a restraining order.”

Others reacted positively, with one person writing: “I’m definitely trying all four.”

“Can I have all of them? LIKE PLEASE?!” another user wrote.

Rival fast food chain Wendy’s also joined in, writing in a tweet: “You guys know these are cheeseburgers and not an entertainment center from IKEA, right?”

McDonald’s confirmed to The Independent that the menu hacks will not be available in the UK.