McDonald’s releases first-ever pairing menu for Valentine’s Day

McDonald’s has released its first-ever pairing menu to celebrate Valentine’s Day.

The fast food chain’s pairing menu includes three mains and one dessert.

To celebrate, it’s also dropped the price of its Quarter Pounder with cheese to 99p for today only.

While you will still need to order items separately to create the pairings, it suggests pairing a Quarter Pounder with cheese with its Summer Fruits Oasis drink to get the “taste buds tingling”.

A Filet-O-Fish should be paired with Sprite Zero as the chain says after “extensive testing” it can confirm that the soft drink “heightens the taste” of the fish burger.

The other option for the main is the Spicy Veggie Wrap paired with a milkshake of choice as there’s “nothing sexier than that slurping sound you make when you’re trying to get every last drop of your shake”.

For dessert, it suggests pairing your Apple Pie with a Toffee Latte to create toffee apple perfection.

But don’t let the list stop you from pairing your own food and beverage of choice. What about a McPlant burger paired with an orange juice for a delightful vegan feast? Or the new Chicken Big Mac paired with an iced frappe for extra indulgence?

While a Valentine’s Day date at the restaurant may seem like a left field choice, research from the chain has found that three in five (61 per cent) Britons would consider going on a date at McDonald’s and nearly half of respondents (46 per cent) have gone on a date at their local McDonald’s.

The pairing menu also celebrates the re-launch of the McDonald’s app, which customers can order the items from.

The app will also see a range of deals access the next week, starting with the 99p Quarter Pounder with cheese today, followed by 99p Vegetable Deluxe tomorrow (15 February), 99p Triple Cheeseburger on 16 February and 99p Filet-O-Fish on 17 February.

Other upcoming deals include 99p for six Chicken McNuggets (18 February), 99p McChicken sandwich (19 February) and £1.49 Chicken Selects on 20 February. On 21 February the app will take 20 per cent off of all items.