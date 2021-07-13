A brand that produces plant-based meat substitutes is on the hunt for the “world’s first meat sommelier”.

THIS, a vegan and vegetarian London-based food manufacturer, is advertising for its first dedicated meat sommelier, stating that the “weak of tongue” need not apply.

In possession of “one of the finest palates in the UK”, the successful candidate will be expected to provide feedback on up to 20 different meat alternatives a day, in addition to overseeing the conception, development and testing of new products.

The team are seeking someone with stamina, “a deep, end-to-end understanding of meat” and an “Olympically (sic) trained tongue that is relentless in its pursuit of perfection”.

While traditional sommeliers offer expertise in wine, THIS’ meat sommelier will be similarly “well-versed in the language and art of tasting”.

Interested parties are required to submit a short video of themselves tasting and reviewing any food or drink by 30 July on the company’s website.

“The successful applicant will display swirling, spitting and flavour analysis of the highest caliber (sic)”, so prepare to get messy.

“Keep it snappy, no-one likes a dribbler”, it adds.

“THIS isn’t a popularity contest, but it also kind of is, so make sure to share your video on social media using the hashtag #thismeatsommelier”, it finishes.

Andy Shovel, Co-founder of THIS, says: “For far too long, the owners of the most astute palates in the country have only had one appropriate career opportunity – to work in the wine trade.

“We are now excited to give those turbo-tongued heroes and heroines a chance to diversify.”

The fixed-term post begins in August, and the appointed meat sommelier will be paid £2,000 for eight tasting days over two months.

A study by the University of Oxford found that cutting meat and dairy products from your diet could reduce an individual's carbon footprint from food by up to 73 per cent.

Lead author Joseph Poore said: “A vegan diet is probably the single biggest way to reduce your impact on planet Earth, not just greenhouse gases, but global acidification, eutrophication, land use and water use.”

“It is far bigger than cutting down on your flights or buying an electric car,” he explained, which would only reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

“Avoiding consumption of animal products delivers far better environmental benefits than trying to purchase sustainable meat and dairy,” he added.