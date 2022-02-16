These 17 UK restaurants have just been awarded a Michelin Star

Foodies, take note – the Michelin Guide has just released its 2022 selection of restaurants in the UK and Ireland that have won a Michelin Star.

The Guide, which covers a total of 1,285 restaurants to wine and dine at, awarded 194 Michelin Stars this year. Of them, 17 UK restaurants are new to the Guide.

It also honoured the “sustainable commitments” of nine restaurants, awarding them with a Michelin Green Star to highlight their environmental practices.

Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Guide would have been launched at an awards ceremony to celebrate. However, this year’s launch took place in a digital format only through Instagram, Twitter and the Michelin Guide website.

Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guides, said that while they were “disappointed” not to host the event in person, the Guide would still be a celebration of the country’s top chefs, “who have fought hard not only to survive, but to excel in these challenging times”.

“To award so many new Stars this year, including one new Three Star, is testament to the determination and resilience of those working in the hospitality industry – not just the chefs, but those involved at every level.”

These are all the new restaurants that have been awarded a Michelin Star this year:

England

The Barn, Lancashire

Located in the village of Aughton in Lancashire, The Barn serves up modern British food using seasonal produce from the five-acre kitchen garden it shares with its sister, Moor Hall Restaurant.

The Barn is led by head chef Nathan Cornwell, 29, who was a finalist for the hotly-contested Roux Scholarship last year.

Bridge Arms, Canterbury

This Grade II-listed pub is one of 17 new additions to the Guide, and has been awarded its first Michelin star.

Bridge Arms is headed by Chef Daniel Smith, who was named the Observer’s Young Chef of the Year 2016. He also previously worked at The Clove Club in Shoreditch, which was awarded its second Michelin Star in this year’s Guide.

Dog and Gun Inn, Cumbria

Located in Skelton and led by Chef Ben Queen-Fryer, the Dog and Gun Inn has been credited by the Guide for doing what pubs do best is, which is “providing warmth, honest and food that pus a smile on your face”.

Queen-Fryer opened the pub in 2017. A year later, it became the only venue to hold a Michelin Bib Gourmand in Cumbria.

Evelyn’s Table, London

This special restaurant in Soho was lauded by The Independent’s restaurant critic Molly Codyre last September as a “spot you would return to time and time again”, whether it is for “birthdays, anniversaries, everyday luxuries”.

(Molly Codyre)

Evelyn’s Table, a 12-seater restaurant led by chef brothers Luke, Nathaniel and Theo Selby, is also a new addition to the Guide and has been awarded its very first Michelin Star.

The Selby brothers are led by Like, who is the only chef to have won The Roux Scholarship and The National Chef of the Year cooking competitions in the same year in 2018.

Frog by Adam Handling, London

Chef Adam Handling’s flagship restaurant in Covent Garden was described by the Guide as serving “colourful, beautifully presented dishes”

According to the restaurant’s website, Frog by Adam Handling is a place to “really submerge yourself in a theatrical show” as customers sit facing the kitchen and interacting with the chefs.

Jamavar, London

Indian food is the focus of Jamavar in Mayfair, led by Chef Surender Mohan. It was first opened at The Leela Palace Bengaluru in 2001, before its London outpost became the restaurant’s first international venue.

It features from all over India, as well as some that would have featured in royal kitchens. The Guide recommends Jamavar’s Malabar prawns, as well as the kid goat shami kebab and dishes from the tandoor.

Kol, London

Mexican restaurant Kol is led by Chef Santiago Lastra, who formerly worked at Noma Mexico, a pop-up restaurant by the world-famous Noma in Copenhagen.

While Noma Mexico has since permanently closed, Kol is going from strength to strength. It is regularly booked out within minutes of opening its reservation system each month.

Meadowsweet, Norfolk

According to the Guide, Meadowsweet offers a “serene experience which offers a meticulously delivered tasting menu of local ingredients”.

The restaurant, which is a new addition to the Guide, is located in a Grade II-listed house and also features three rooms for guests to stay overnight.

Pine, Northumberland

This is the debut restaurant of Chef Cal Byerley and partner Sian Buchan, who transformed an old cow barn into a bright, airy space for diners to admire the Northumberland landscape alongside Hadrians Wall.

It has also been awarded a Green Michelin star for Byerley’s intimate knowledge of the local area. He uses fresh ingredients from their kitchen garden and leads his team on foraging missions, according to the Guide.

Sollip, London

Head Chef Woongchul Park has been praised for combining his Korean heritage with French techniques in this newly-awarded Michelin starred restaurant in Southwark.

The word “sollip” is Korean for pine needle, which according to the restaurant’s website is the “best ingredient to control flames and smoke in traditional Korean cuisine”.

Trivet, London

Trivet is an casual restaurant located in Bermondsey, led by Chef Jonny Lake who started his culinary career by cooking for meals-on-wheels charity, Santropol Roulant in Montreal, Quebec.

He was formerly the Head Chef of The Fat Duck, by the renowned Heston Blumenhal, in 2009 and later became executive Head Chef of The Fat Duck Group.

Upstairs by Tom Shepherd. Staffordshire

Chef Tom Shepherd’s dishes at Upstairs by Tom Shepherd have been praised for their refined tastes, while also having “subtle Asian influences”.

The restaurant is located in the city of Lichfield, above Shepherd’s father’s jewellery shop. The chef was most recently head chef at Adams in Birmingham, which also holds a Michelin Star.

Wild Honey, London

The Guide credits Chef Anthony Demetre’s many years of experience and “accomplished cooking” for bringing Wild Honey its first Michelin Star.

Wild Honey is part of the Sofitel London St James Hotel, but has its own entrance on Pall Mall. Demetre’s European menu is described as “all about flavours, not the frippery”.

Scotland

The Glenturret Lalique, Perthshire

Another new addition to the Guide, The Glenturret Lalique in Crieff, Perthshrie, is set within Scotland’s oldest working whisky distillery.

Dinners here consist of a multi-course tasting menu of “precisely-crafted modern dishes with a clean delicate look and great depth of flavour”, created by Head Chef Mark Donald.

Unalome by Graeme Cheevers, Glasgow

A new addition to the Guide, Unalome by Graeme Cheevers is given its first Michelin Star this year for serving “bold, classically inspired dishes”.

It is led by Chef Graeme Cheevers, who said of the Star: “Words cannot express the gratitude and pride felt today throughout our entire team.”

Wales

Home, Cardiff

Run by Chef James Sommerin and his family, Home is a fine dining establishment that promises guests a “spiritual home” where they can feel that they truly belong.

The restaurant uses local suppliers wherever possible and its dishes have received praise for showcasing the best of the Welsh larder.

SY23, Ceredigion

This tapas-style fine dining restaurant in Aberystwyth is run by Chef Nathan Davies, who trained at the Michelin starred Ynyshir near Machynlleth.

Davies is currently participating in the Great British Menu. The Guide said that SY23 “brings a breath of fresh air to this quaint seaside town in West Wales”.