Michelle Obama has revealed that her palate is a little more straightforward than some may assume from a former first lady.

Speaking on the first episode of Your Mama’s Kitchen, a podcast hosted by journalist Michele Norris and co-produced by the Obamas’ media company, Higher Ground, Michelle revealed she never really enjoyed eating breakfast.

“I was kind of a picky eater,” she said. “I didn’t like any breakfast-anything. And my brother, who ate breakfast all the time, thought I was crazy.”

Michelle continued: “We had big breakfasts because my brother, he was a growing athlete. So it was everything — cereal followed by scrambled or fried eggs followed by lots of toast and bacon and link sausage. So breakfast was big.”

As a result, she explained that “everybody else in the whole household, on the whole planet, loved breakfast food except for [me] ... I despised breakfast.”

Michelle revealed that she became “really stubborn” over her breakfast and decided to choose a different meal.

“[I ate] peanut butter and jelly every morning until I went to college,” she said.

“That was all I really liked. It was sort of a compromise that I made with my mother because it’s got peanuts, that’s protein, a little bit of oil.

“Nothing’s wrong with bread if we’re having toast, why can’t I have it in a sandwich form and jelly? Everybody was having jelly on their toast.”

She added that this would form her breakfast “every morning for most of [her] life”.

However, nowadays, she is a fan of more wide-ranging breakfast foods.

“I’m big into all of it now. Give me eggs benedict. Any eggs, any way,” she added.

The admission comes after Michelle reflected on former US President Donald Trump’s Inauguration Day and revealed why she was sobbing after it.

During the first episode of Michelle Obama: The Light Podcast, she explained why Trump’s Inauguration Day in 2017 was “so emotional”, as she, Barack, and their daughters, Malia, now 24, and Sasha, now 21, were officially moving out of their house.

“We were leaving the home we had been in for eight years, the only home our kids really knew,” she explained.

“They remembered Chicago but they had spent more time in the White House than anywhere, so we were saying goodbye to the staff and all the people who helped to raise them.”