Shoppers rage as Mars discontinues iconic Milky Way bar

Fans of Mars’ popular chocolate offering, Milky Way Crispy Rolls, have been left devastated after discovering that the product has been discontinued.

Mars has confirmed the news in a statement to The Independent. A spokesperson for the brand said: “While Milky Way Crispy Rolls are currently in a galaxy far, far away we’re pleased to offer many delicious alternatives such as Milky Way Magic Stars, Maltesers, Mars and of course, the traditional Milky Way.

“The love for Milky Way Crispy Rolls has been out of this world and we’ve certainly taken note!”

The chocolate bar, which is made up of crunchy biscuit coated in Mars’ signature Milky Way cream and covered in milk chocolate, was first launched in Germany in 1994.

Following its popularity, it was introduced to the UK in 1996, according to Market Week.

Mars did not reveal why they have discontinued the product. The chocolate bar is no longer available on major UK supermarktet websites, such as Asda, Tesco and Morrison’s.

Fans have expressed their outrage at the news on social media. “Forget a heartbreak, milky way crispy rolls discontinued?? That’s a different type of hurt,” one person said.

Another wrote: “Wake up to see that milky way crispy rolls have been discontinued in the UK. I’m leaving and you can’t stop me, I’m packing my bags.”

“Today is a sad day,” another person wrote, adding a broken heart emoji.

“There goes the best damn thing a kid could get from the sweet van. Rest in piece hero,” a fourth person said.

Some fans of the chocolate bar have started a petition calling on the manufacturer to “bring back the Milky Way Crispy Rolls”. It has recieved more than 1,700 signatures so far.

“This product has been around for quite some time and it’s disappointing that after all that time Mars has discontinued it from there product range,” the petition’s founder, Jack Taylor said.

“I for one would choose the Milky Way Crispy Rolls over other Mars chocolate products. For example I would rather have a Milky Way Crispy Roll rather than a Milky Way and I’m sure many other people think the same!”

You can sign the petition here.