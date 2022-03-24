Treat mum to breakfast this Mother’s Day with kid-friendly recipes

Breakfast in bed and brunch are two archetypal Mother’s Day traditions and these easy recipes from Milk + More aim to include the whole family in the celebration.

Perfect for those who are looking for a way to keep young children busy while mum sleeps in for once, these nine dishes all take less than 30 minutes to prepare. From breakfast hash to blueberry porridge, nutrition and simplicity take centre stage in these recipes that encourage kids to get in on the Mother’s Day fun.

Pancakes with bacon and maple syrup

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

200g self raising flour

1½ tsp baking powder

1 tbsp caster sugar (15g)

3 medium eggs

25g butter, melted

200ml semi skimmed milk

2 tbsp natural yoghurt

Oil for frying

12 slices streaky bacon (180g)

Maple syrup to serve

Method:

Place the flour, baking powder and sugar in a large bowl. Make a hollow in the centre and crack in the eggs and add the butter, milk and yoghurt. With a balloon whisk, mix until a smooth batter forms.

Heat a little oil in a large nonstick frying pan and add 3 large tablespoons of batter, fry for 1-2 minutes until bubbles form in the batter, flip over and fry for 1-2 minutes until golden. Repeat to make 12 pancakes.

Meanwhile, place the bacon on a foil lined grill pan and place under a preheated grill for 6-7 minutes, turning once until crispy.

Serve the pancakes topped with bacon and drizzled with maple syrup.

Note: Try serving the pancakes with fresh fruit instead of the bacon and syrup or omit the sugar and serve with bacon and ketchup for a savoury alternative.

Avocado toastie

Add some diced chilli or chopped herbs to this vegan breakfast for some extra flavour (Milk + More)

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 8 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 slices thick seeded brown bread (100g)

1 tbsp vegan spread (15g)

1 ripe avocado, peeled and stoned

1 tbsp vegan mayonnaise (25g)

3 slices This Isn’t Bacon (35g)

Method:

Spread 1 side of the bread slices with the vegan spread.

Mash the avocado with a fork and stir in the mayonnaise, season to taste. Turn 1 slice of bread, spread side down and cover the bread with the avocado mix, top with the remaining bread, spread side up.

Heat a frying pan and fry the toastie for 2 minutes each side until golden. Set aside then add the bacon alternative to the pan and fry for 2-3 minutes, turning once.

Serve the toastie topped with the bacon alternative.

Note: Add some diced chilli or chopped herbs to the avocado for extra flavour.

Breakfast hash

By replacing the bacon with sliced mushrooms and omitting the egg, this breakfast hash recipe can easily turn vegan (Milk + More)

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

350g potatoes, diced

2 tbsp oil

1 onion, diced (180g)

4 rashers back bacon, chopped (125g)

2 tomatoes, roughly chopped (180g)

2 medium eggs

2 tbsp roughly chopped flat leaf parsley

Method:

Cook the potatoes in boiling water for 5 minutes, drain.

Heat the oil in a large frying pan and fry the potatoes, onion and bacon for 5-6 minutes until browned. Add in the tomatoes and cook for a further 2-3 minutes until softened, season and stir in half the parsley.

Meanwhile, poach the eggs in simmering water for 3-4 minutes, drain.

Serve the breakfast hash topped with the poached eggs and sprinkle over the remaining parsley to serve.

Note: Replace the bacon with sliced mushrooms and omit the egg for a vegan alternative.

Crumpets with cheesy egg scramble

Boost the flavour of these crumpets by spreading them with butter or marmite before adding the scrambled eggs (Milk + More)

Prep time: 5 minutes | Cook time: 5 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

2 crumpets (100g)

Knob butter (15g)

2 medium eggs, beaten

25g cheddar cheese, grated

1 tbsp chopped parsley

Method:

Toast the crumpets.

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a small frying pan and add the egg, cook for 1 minute, stirring occasionally until almost set, add the cheese and parsley and cook for 1 minute.

Spoon the cheesy scramble on top of the crumpets to serve.

Note: Spread the crumpets with a little butter and marmite before adding the scrambled eggs for a flavour boost.

Dippy eggs with bacon wrapped soldiers

Pan frying the bacon also works for this recipe (Milk + More)

Prep time: 10 minutes | Cook time: 15-20 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

1 slice wholemeal bread (50g)

1 tbsp Rubies in the Rubble Pear and Fig Relish (25g)

4 slices streaky bacon (80g)

2 medium eggs

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

Spread the bread with the relish and cut into 4 long strips.

Stretch the bacon with the back of a knife and wrap around the bread strips, place on a baking tray and bake for 15-20 minutes until turning crispy.

Meanwhile, place the eggs in a small saucepan of cold water, bring to the boil and simmer for 4 minutes.

Serve the dippy eggs with the bacon wrapped soldiers.

Note: Try pan frying the bacon instead of baking. Great served with scrambled eggs too.

Layered fruit, yoghurt and muesli pots

For a Mother’s Day breakfast on-the-go, try layered fruit, yoghurt and muesli pots (Milk + More)

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

200g natural yoghurt

2 tbsp marmalade (60g)

2 oranges, segmented

100g muesli

1 kiwi, peeled and diced

Method:

Mix the yoghurt and marmalade together in a bowl. Add the juice from the segmented oranges.

Spoon half the yoghurt into the base of 2 small jars or glasses, top with half the muesli and then half the fruit, repeat the layers to finish with fruit. Chill until required.

Note: Great for on-the-go breakfasts.

Mexican baked eggs in tomatoes

Adding kidney beans to Mexican baked eggs in tomatoes makes this dish into more of a meal (Milk + More)

Prep time: 15 minutes | Cook time: 10 minutes

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

1 tbsp oil

1 onion, finely sliced (180g)

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

1 tsp ground coriander

400g can chopped tomatoes

4 medium eggs

1 ripe avocado, diced (100g)

2 tbsp roughly chopped coriander

Method:

Preheat the oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

Heat the oil in a large ovenproof frying pan and fry the onion and chilli for 4-5 minutes until golden. Add the ground coriander and cook for a further 1 minute.

Stir in the chopped tomatoes, season and cook for 1-2 minutes. Make 4 hollows in the tomatoes and crack an egg into each. Bake for 8-9 minutes until the egg whites have just set.

Sprinkle over the avocado and coriander to serve.

Note: Add some kidney beans for more of a meal.

Oat fruit smoothie

An oat fruit smoothie can be prepared in just five minutes (Milk + More)

Prep time: 5 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 banana, broken into pieces (80g)

3 tbsp porridge oats (25g)

100g blueberries

2-3 tsp maple syrup, according to taste

1 pint oat drink

Method:

Place all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into 2 tall glasses and serve immediately.

Note: Use semi skimmed milk and a little natural yoghurt for a non-vegan alternative.

Overnight blueberry porridge

Blueberry yoghurt is delicious but you can try any flavour or even just some simple Greek yoghurt with a drizzle of honey (Milk + More)

Prep time: 5 minutes plus soaking overnight

Serves: 1

Ingredients:

50g porridge oats

75ml semi skimmed milk

150g jar blueberry yoghurt, stirred gently

50g fresh blueberries

Method:

Place the oats, milk and half the yoghurt in a bowl, cover and place in the fridge overnight.

Serve topped with the remaining yoghurt and fresh blueberries.

Note: Try any flavour yoghurt or simple use Greek yoghurt with a drizzle of honey.