Indian restaurant gives away hundreds of meals on Christmas day

Restaurant boxed up more than 1,200 dinners

Olivia Petter
Monday 27 December 2021 12:40
An Indian restaurant in Leeds gave away hundreds of free meals on Christmas Day to those who would have otherwise gone without.

Having been inspired by footballer Marcus Rashford and his initiatives regarding child hunger, Mumtaz Leeds vowed to make 1,200 dinners at its Leeds Dock location “for anyone and everyone” who needed it.

Customers queued around the block for the meals, the BBC reports, with the restaurant asking them to prioritise vulnerable people and children.

The meals comprised oof nion bhajis with raita yoghurt, chicken jalfrezi and rice biryani.

Asad Arif, customer and business relations manager at Mumtaz Leeds, told the BBC it had been hit hard by the surge of omicron Covid cases, which had led to numerous cancellations among its diners.

“All the Christmas cancellations have not been helpful, we’ve lost at least 60 to 70 per cent of our trade this month,” he said.

“However, to be able to do this and give back to the community always revives us and gives us strength - we know we’re still privileged and should be very grateful for what we have.”

Taj Shah, floor manager at Mumtaz Leeds, added that they were surprised and delighted by the response to their initiative among customers and locals offering to support them.

“The response has been overwhelming, especially the local residents,” he said. “We’ve had so many phone calls asking if we need help and volunteers.

“I’d like to thank everyone for making it happen and making it a success.”

