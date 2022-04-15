Going for a cheeky Nando’s might not be the same anymore as the popular fast food chain moves to ban bottomless Coca-Cola from its menu.

The popular peri-peri chicken chain will stop providing free refills on classic Coca-Cola due to new government legislation to get people to make healthier food and drink choices.

The new regulation, which is part of the government’s strategy to tackle obesity in the UK, prohibits retailers from offering promotions such as “buy on get one free” or “three for two” offers on food and drinks that are high in fat, salt or sugar (HFSS).

It also prohibits free refills of sugary soft drinks in the eating-out sector.

However, customers having a meal in Nando’s will be able to get free refills of the low-sugar and sugar-free drinks.

Nando’s currently offers bottomless Coca-Cola, Coke Zero, Diet Coke, Fanta and Sprite Zero. Fanta will not be affected by the new policy, the fast food chain confirmed to The Independent.

A spokesperson for Nando’s said: “From this October, customers will still be able to enjoy an ice-cold glass of Classic Coke with their Peri Peri.

“Due to the new government HFSS legislation, we won’t be able to offer classic Coca-Cola as part of our bottomless offering, however customers can still enjoy one glass of classic Coke and then go bottomless on any of our low-sugar and sugar-free options for free after that.”

“Lower sugar and zero sugar drinks are not affected by the legislation and will remain on the bottomless offer as usual.”

The initial implementation date of the policy was April 2022, but the government extended this to October 2022 to “allow businesses enough time to prepare for these restrictions”.

“These measures will support people in achieving and maintaining a healthy weight and improve the nation’s health,” the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) said.

“They will make supermarkets and other retailers places where the healthier choice is the easy choice for everyone and support people to lead healthier lives.”

Jo Churchill, minister for public health added: “We want to support everyone to eat healthier foods more regularly and this starts with helping supermarkets and manufacturers promote healthier food choices lower or free from HFSS, to support families to make healthier choices.”

Nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of adults in England are overweight or living with obesity, with one in three children leaving primary school overweight or obese.

The government’s obesity strategy also saw the introduction of calorie labelling on menus in restaurants, cafes and takeaways this month.

The move has been criticised by nutritionists and eating disorder charities who are concerned about the potentially unhealthy behaviours towards food it could lead to.