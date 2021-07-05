12 recipes to make sure you don’t have a boring barbecue
It’s National BBQ Week so get out your grill, don your apron and start cooking with these bouji recipes from barbie master Brian George. By Keely Doll
Who knew a national week could have a silver anniversary? Starting Monday 5 July, National BBQ Week is celebrating its 25th birthday, so march down to your garden shed, dust off your grill, don your apron and get cooking. The weather is no excuse.
It’s also for a good cause – and no, we don’t mean those poor burnt sausages. BBQ Week’s charity arm Barbi for Britain is encouraging grillers up and down the country to raise money for Cure Leukaemia, which will be used to train up specialist research nurses at 12 blood cancer centres around the country. This will mean more patients can get access to potentially life-saving treatments that are not currently available through the NHS.
You could help them achieve their goals by getting your guests to donate, auctioning off your best grilled dishes, or by visiting their Just Giving page, here.
Since its inception in the summer of 1997, BBQ Week has come a long way, and so, too, has the fare. Gone are the days of charred to death sausages and half-cooked skewered vegetables. So here are 12 fancy recipes to impress your guests from BBQ Week founder and master griller Brian George.
Sensational salt-bath sardines
Sardines and mackerel are two of the very best BBQ fish, although my personal favourite is the sardine. Encased in sea salt, quickly grilled, (guts-in) then drizzled with a strong green extra virgin olive oil with a hearty squeeze of lime, simply sublime!
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
12 large sardines
1 pack of coarse sea salt
25ml extra virgin olive oil
Juice of 2 limes
Sea salt and rainbow peppercorn to taste
Method
1. Wash the sardines and gut or not (adds flavour).
2. Sprinkle a good layer of sea salt on foil and place sardines on top, then sprinkle more salt over, cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
3. Remove sardines from fridge, brush off most of the salt and place on a fish grill tray.
4. Mix oil and juice of ½ lime and brush over the fish.
5. Grill on high heat on grill tray, about 4-5 minutes per side, baste with oil and lime juice.
6. Serve with remaining oil and lime juice, season with sea salt and rainbow peppercorn.
Awesome asparagus with parmigianino and lime
I think this is one of the simplest, yet most impressive alfresco snacks or starters that you can prepare. I prefer baby or young asparagus with lots of parmigianino, but please remember to shave; do not grate!
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
16 asparagus spears
Juice of 1 lime
30ml extra virgin olive oil
15ml balsamic vinegar
A small wedge of parmigianino reggiano
2 tsp sea salt
1 tsp cracked black pepper
Method
1. Mix lime juice, oil and balsamic plus ½ salt and black pepper.
2. Coat asparagus and grill slowly on medium, turn frequently and baste occasionally.
3. Remove asparagus once cooked through, lightly cover with shavings of parmigianino and drizzle remaining lime, oil and balsamic, season with salt and black pepper to taste.
Marvellous miso, mustard and sesame aubergines
As if it needed to be proved, here is a superb and simple example of a vegetable that’s just great on the grill. Aubergine is in my opinion vastly underrated and the miso and sesame add a wonderfully oriental flavour, balanced by the dijon and honey!
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
2 ripe aubergines
1 tbsp miso paste
1 tbsp runny honey
1 tsp creamy dijon mustard
1 tsp ginger, grated
1 garlic cloves, crushed
1 tbsp mixed soy sauce and cider vinegar
20g toasted sesame seeds
Method
1. Mix miso paste, honey, mustard, ginger, garlic, soy, vinegar and ½ sesame seeds.
2. Cut aubergines length-wise then cross-cut flesh; brush scored side with ½ miso mix.
3. Place on medium grill, cut face-down to sear then turn and baste with remaining miso mix, turn frequently until charred all over, about 15 minutes.
4. Set aside to cool, round 5-10 minutes.
Classic chicken ciabatta
This is a long-time barbie favourite that is seemingly easy but can be deceptively difficult to get perfect. A fruity, slightly exotic recipe that I created following a somewhat rambling tour around Tuscany – one too many Sangioveses and you’ve burnt the ciabatta!
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
2 skinless chicken breasts
1 large ciabatta
15g sundried tomatoes
1 mango, coarsely chopped
25ml mango juice
10ml white wine vinegar
25ml extra virgin olive oil
1 lime, juiced
25g ginger, grated
25g brown sugar
4 garlic cloves, crushed
1 or 2 birds eye chillies, finely chopped and deseeded
1 tbsp toasted sesame seeds
2 tsp mixed turmeric and paprika
Splash Worcestershire sauce
Sea salt and black pepper to taste
Method:
1. For the marinade: mix half the chillies, ginger and garlic with ¾ lime juice and vinegar plus half the oil. Add a pinch of turmeric/paprika, black pepper and sea salt.
2. For the sauce: use the rest of the chilli, garlic and ginger, half the toasted sesame seeds and brown sugar, mix with remaining lime juice into a paste, slowly add mango juice and chopped mango. Season with Worcestershire sauce
3. Marinate chicken and refrigerate for at least 1 hour, remove and sprinkle remaining sesame seeds and sugar over chicken.
4. Slice sundried tomato into strips and cut the ciabatta lengthways. Coat cut face with olive oil.
5. Coat chicken with sauce and sear both sides on hottest section of the BBQ, then remove to medium heat, basting with sauce. Turn occasionally.
6. Oil grill bars, place ciabatta cut face down on medium heat to warm through.
7. Top the chicken with sundried tomatoes and return to hottest section. Also transfer ciabatta to hottest section and sear outside.
8. Remove ciabatta, drizzle with oil, place chicken on top, add remaining sauce and sundried tomato, garnish with rocket and basil and add top ciabatta.
Sizzlin’ sea bass with fennel and sweet basil
Sea bass is probably my favourite fish and when grill-sautéed with fennel and basil, it simply moves onto another plane. The foil helps keep the fish moist and in-shape, if you feel brave try searing the skin and serve skin side-up.
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
4 sea bass fillets (unskinned)
Fennel bulb, grated
4 finely sliced garlic cloves
5g sweet basil, roughly chopped
5g flat-leaf parsley, chopped
1 lemon, sliced
10g sea salt
5g black peppercorn
5g fennel seeds
25ml olive oil
Plus 4 sheets cooking foil
Method:
1. Cut diagonal lines across skin of sea bass.
2. Mix fennel, garlic, basil, parsley and place equal amounts on each foil.
3. Place fish skin side up on top then sprinkle with salt, pepper and fennel seeds, drizzle over oil, place lemon slices on top then wrap foil over to form parcel.
4. Place foil parcels on medium heat and grill for 4-5 minutes each side or until fish is opaque.
Spécial spiced Corsican côte de bœuf
A real barbie pièce de résistance, this classic French dish was actually inspired by my favourite haunt – Corsica. The juicy, spicy meat topped with fragrant Herbs de Maquis is a perfect reminder of a beautiful, unspoilt island – best with a glass of nielluccio.
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
4 cote de bœuf (including bone, if possible)
300ml nielluccio or shiraz
75ml extra virgin olive oil
2 garlic cloves
1 tsp green peppercorns
1 tsp garam masala
2 tbsp Herbs de Maquis (or failing that dried mixed rosemary/sage/thyme)
Method
1. Cut garlic cloves in half and rub over meat.
2. Mix wine and oil and pour over meat, work in.
3. Grind peppercorns and sprinkle half over meat then add mixed garam masala and oregano. Cover refrigerate for up to 4 hours.
4. Remove and sear on high heat, then remove to medium heat for around 5 mins.
5. Leave to cool for up to 5 mins then cut grain-wise and serve.
Best-ever burger with pancetta, avocado and blue cheese butter
How the humble burger has grown up, so discount it at your peril. Food snobs may try to decry, but I think a properly made and grilled burger, with proper add-ons is just about unbeatable – and for me the only way to eat.
Makes: 4 servings (or 2 very hungry people)
Ingredients
500g best fillet steak, minced
1 small red onion, finely chopped
1 green chilli, finely chopped/deseeded
1 tbsp sea salt
2 tsp rainbow peppercorn, crushed
8 rashers pancetta
1 avocado, peeled, de-stoned and sliced
125g unsalted butter
75g blue cheese
4 sesame buns
Method
1. Soften butter and mix with blue cheese, form into roll and chill.
2. Mix steak mince, onion, chilli, salt and peppercorn and form into four patties.
3. Sear patties on both sides on high then grill 3-5 minutes per side on medium heat.
4. Grill pancetta rashers on foil tray on high heat.
5. Halve buns and light brush cut half with olive oil then warm through on medium heat.
6. Place slices of avocado on the pancetta rashers and allow to warm through.
7. Slice butter roll and place one slice on each bun base, then build with patty, another slice of butter, pancetta and avocado – serve immediately to rapturous applause!
Cool coriander and ginger lamb chops
Lamb works really well on the barbie. This recipe is a variation on a dish picked up at a small roadhouse on the way out of Bondi – the slightly fusion edge enhances the overall flavour. Serve in an upright triangle, bones to the sky.
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
6 best-end lamb chops (bone in)
50g ginger, grated
1 ripe papaya, peeled and rough chopped
30g bunch of fresh coriander, finely chopped
50ml extra virgin olive oil
2 or 3 hot green chillies, finely chopped and deseeded
100ml thick plain yoghurt
30g unsalted butter
Method
1. Mix ginger, papaya, oil and coriander in liquidiser, mix in the chillies and yoghurt
2. Remove fat/meat from top 2 inches of chop and flatten out meat, removing any extra fat.
3. Coat the chops with marinade and refrigerate in sealed bag for at least 4 hours.
4. Sear on high heat, then grill for around 10 mins on medium heat and then a further 5 minutes on low. Keep turning to prevent burning and baste with melted butter.
5. Season with salt and pepper and leave to rest for a few minutes before serving.
Charming chicken, prosciutto and sage skewers
Who said skewers were only for the local kebab shop? This delicious twist on an old theme is remarkably easy to do, combining piquant chicken and prosciutto with stale, olive oil and balsamic-soaked rustic bread. Served with a chilled prosecco, perfection.
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
4 boneless chicken breasts
12 slices prosciutto
Bunch sage
Day-old French country-style bread
30ml lemon juice
60ml extra virgin Olive oil
10ml aged balsamic vinegar
2 crushed garlic cloves
Sea salt and black pepper to taste
Method
1. Cut breast lengthwise into 3 strips.
2. Mix lemon juice, oil, garlic and salt pepper and coat chicken strips.
3. Cut prosciutto slices in two and place couple of sage leaves on each then place chicken strip and wrap.
4. Cut bread into 1in cubes, add balsamic to remaining oil, garlic mix and toss.
5. Thread chicken on skewer and grill over medium heat, turn every few minutes and cook through – around 10 mins.
6. Do similar with bread and grill all round for 5 mins, serve with chicken.
Brilliant beef and guacamole foodie fajitas
Who said fajitas were simple street food? This is a foodie twist on a Mexican staple. The combination of piquant steak, spicy, fruity flavours balanced by a sharp creamy, cheesy taste remind me of tequila-fuelled night on the beach in the Baya.
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
500g rump steak sliced thinly
4 flour tortillas
2 medium avocados, skinned, stoned and finely chopped
2 hot green chillies, deseeded and finely chopped
Juice of one lime
2 tsp chopped coriander
50ml creme fraiche
30g grated hard cheese, such as pecorino
2 crushed garlic cloves
1 tsp crushed chilli flakes
1 tsp dried oregano
1 tsp cumin
1 tsp allspice
20ml Mexican lager
10ml olive oil
Handful of shredded lettuce
Method
1. Mix garlic, chilli flakes, cumin, oregano and allspice with beer and oil.
2. Add sliced steak and coat all over, cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
3. Mix avocado, coriander, green chillies and lime juice add salt and pepper to taste and refrigerate.
4. Grill marinated steak strips on medium heat, on foil tray – 2 minutes per side.
5. Toast tortillas on low heat until warm through.
6. Transfer steak to centre of tortilla add a layer of guacamole and creme fraiche, sprinkle cheese and shredded lettuce over and wrap, briefly return to grill.
7. Season with salt and pepper before serving.
Enchanting chilli and pineapple spare ribs
Forget the local Chinese: this Asian delight is a real grill-star of the Orient and I got the idea for this dish at, believe it or not, a pub on Lantau Island. Simple to both prepare and BBQ, these ribs taste great, being, sweet, sour and spicy all at the same time!
Makes: 2 servings
Ingredients
6 pork spare ribs
Small canned pineapple, finely chopped, plus juice
Birdseye chillies, finely chopped/deseeded
1 red onion, finely chopped
4 crushed garlic cloves
30g grated ginger
50ml tomato puree
50ml lime juice
50ml runny honey
70g extra virgin olive oil
Sea salt
Black pepper
Method
1. Separate ribs and simmer in salted water for 30 mins, then drain and cool
2. Pan-fry garlic, ginger, onion and chillies with oil until soft then add in chopped pineapple. Add pineapple juice, tomato puree and honey. Season to taste and boil till thick – leave to cool.
3. Brush mixture over ribs and grill over medium heat for around 15 mins, or until sauce becomes crusty/brown.
Heavenly honey’n’cream grill-glazed nectarines
Finally, if you needed to be told that you can chargrill fruit and don’t want to put on a couple of ounces, don’t try this simple, but extravagant, self-indulgent, high in fat and definitely not one of your five-a-day dishes, but absolutely delicious!
Makes: 4 servings
Ingredients
4 nectarines halved and stoned
20ml runny honey
10ml black treacle
5g ground cinnamon
50gl vanilla ice cream
20g clotted cream
Method
1. Mix honey and black treacle and brush over cut surface of nectarines.
2. Grill cut-face down on medium grill for 5 minutes, or until warmed through.
3. Serve with scoop of ice cream and smaller scoop of cream on top.
