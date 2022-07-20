With National Hot Dog Day officially here, numerous food chains and franchises in the US are offering discounts on the beloved open-faced sandwiches to celebrate.

The annual summer holiday, which was created by the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, is celebrated on the third Wednesday of July, and is part of a bigger month-long celebration of National Hot Dog month each July. This year, the celebration falls on 20 July.

The National Hot Dog and Sausage Council first started the holiday in 1991 with an Annual Hot Dog lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Since then, it has continued to grow, with the organisation welcoming “more than 1,000 lawmakers, administration officials and Capitol Hill staff” for “one of the biggest hot dog picnics” in 2019, which saw companies from all over the country serve their frankfurters from “traditional hot dog carts”.

Ever since the holiday was created, food establishments all over the country have also chosen to participate, with companies offering major deals on the beloved American staple.

Here are a few restaurants offering discounts for America’s major hot dog celebration.

1. Nathan’s Famous

The beloved fast food chain has revealed customers who buy one hot dog for a regular price will receive a second one for only five cents, which was the original price of the frankfurter back in 1916. There is a limit of two hot dogs per order and chains that are participating in this deal vary based on location.

2. Sheetz

With every purchase made through the Sheetz app, customers will receive two free hot dogs in honour of the holiday, as reported by Fox 56. The deal will go from today through Friday 22 July.

3. Philly Pretzel Factory

The company will be offering its signature pretzel dogs for only $1 today at its stores and Walmart locations, according to Thrillist.

4. Wienerschnitzel

According to NBC, the fast food company’s chilli dogs will cost $4 today, in honour of the holiday.

5. Whole Foods hot dog discount

Aside from getting a hot dog already made at your local restaurant, Whole Foods is offering a 20 per cent discount on the packaged beef. As noted by Axios, the sale started on Wednesday and will go until 26 July. Members of the Whole Food Market and Amazon Prime will get an additional 10 per cent discount for the hot dogs.

6. Dog Haus

Individuals looking for free hot dogs can join Dog Haus’s Haus Hookup rewards program to receive a free Haus Dog, with the promotion requiring customers to show a mobile coupon when ordering. There are limits, however, as the promotion only allows one hot dog per person.