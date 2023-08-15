Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Nestlé USA is recalling a “limited quantity” of its Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough “break and bake” after fragmented pieces of wood were found in some packages.

On 10 August, the food and drink corporation announced the news in a press release published on its website. According to the company, it had identified two batches of the 16.5 oz product produced on 24 and 25 April as being the reason for the recall, “due to the potential presence of wood fragments”.

“This recall does not involve any other Nestlé Toll House products, including other varieties of refrigerated cookie dough in ‘break and bake’ bars, rolls, or tubs, or Edible cookie dough,” the statement read.

Nestlé directed consumers’ attention to the recalled batch codes to avoid, both 16.5 oz bags with 311457531K or 311557534K. The company warned people who have already purchased these batches to “not prepare or consume the product” and urged them to “return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund”.

There have been no reported injuries or illnesses related to the recall, according to the confectioners.

“We are taking this action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue,” the release proclaimed. “The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers.”

Nestlé also said it is in contact with the US Drug and Food Administration (FDA) about the recall, according to their press release. Anyone in need of support or with any further questions is encouraged to contact the company’s customer service line at (800) 681-1678 Monday through Friday, between 9am and 6pm ET.

The recall comes after Nestlé voluntarily recalled its Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling because of the “potential presence of white plastic pieces” in October of 2022.

The Independent has contacted Nestlé for further comment.