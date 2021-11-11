Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has shared her verdict on Scottish fizzy drink Irn Bru.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday of herself trying the drink for the first time after being handed a can by Scottish PM Nicola Sturgeon, the US congresswoman said: “Oh my God, love it, love it.”

“This tastes just like the Latina soda Kola Champagne... Irn Bru. Count me in. I love it,” she added.

It seems the representative for New York’s 14th congressional district, who is commonly referred to by just her initials, is now a fan of Scotland’s other national drink.

“Upon further tasting, it’s not exactly like Kola Champagne (or Inca Kola) but it’s in a similar family of flavour,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez said in the caption of her post.

“I was so shocked at having something in Glasgow that tasted like home, however, Irn Bru is also very unique on its own,” she wrote. “It’s got pizazz. I like it! Will bring some cans home to NY for sure! Cheers.”

Ms Sturgeon also tweeted a photograph of herself and Ms Ocasio-Cortez holding an Irn Bru can.

“Amidst all the serious business at #COP26 today, I’m pleased to also report that AOC now has a supply of Irn Bru,” said her tweet.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez was quick to respond back.

“Talk about Scottish hospitality! Thank you for the (very special) delivery, Madam First Minister Nicola Sturgeon - and for taking the time to speak with us today,” she wrote in a retweet.

Ms Ocasio-Cortez arrived in Glasgow for the Cop26 summit on Tuesday (9 November) as a part of the US congressional delegation.

During her visit, she announced the return of the US to fighting the climate crisis but admitted that it must act to retake its “moral authority”.

The New York Congresswoman said the country was back not only “at Cop” but also “on the international stage as a leader on climate action,” citing a number of measures being pursued by Democrats and the Biden administration since the start of 2021.