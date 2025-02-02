Expert warns of major mistake people make at end of Dry January

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dry January may be over – but that doesn’t necessarily mean everyone should go back to business as usual.

Every new year, millions of people across the UK commit to a month of abstinence from drinking alcohol, with most then resuming normal drinking habits from 1 February.

However, experts have warned of the effects of a sudden resumption of drinking, with some advising caution in the way to drink.

Speaking to the Express, health experts Trevor Connor and Griffin McMath, known for The Paleo Diet, issued advice to those who have completed Dry January.

"If you just do it for a month and then go back to the way you used to drink, I don't think you're going to see any of the long-term benefits,” said Connor. “If you maintain it, you will.”

He went on to explain that the time spent without drinking will have led to “reductions in inflammation”.

"Getting inflammation down in our bodies is really important for us, that has an impact on almost every chronic disease,” he continued. “I think you're going to see a lot of benefits for the microbiome of your gut, but that's something that you need to sustain.

Pub profits decline during January as Brits look to avoid alcohol ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

"If you go back to drinking regularly, the microbiome changes very rapidly. So it's just going to go right back to where it was."

Added McMath: “Dry January isn't meant to be a time where you just empty out your body of alcohol so that it can prepare itself for taking on more at a later date.

"This isn't like taking a pail and scooping water out of your boat. It's meant to be not just a reset, but a pivot.”

You can click here for a list of ways to maintain healthy drinking habits now that Dry January is over.

This year, an estimated 15.5 million people reportedly sought to partake in Dry January.

While the health benefits of avoiding alcohol are well known, what’s often underestimated is the effect of alcohol on the brain.

Dr Peter Rice, chair of the Institute of Alcohol Studies, says: “Alcohol profoundly affects the brain, both in the short and long-term.

“For many people who consume alcohol – not just heavy drinkers – reducing or stopping alcohol intake often results in enhanced concentration and better mental health, all of which indicate improved brain health.”