National Restaurant Awards 2024: The Ledbury named UK’s best restaurant

The Ledbury in Notting Hill has been crowned the UK’s best restaurant at the prestigious National Restaurant Awards (NRAs), reclaiming the top spot for the fourth time in its history. Chef Brett Graham’s three-Michelin-starred establishment first won the accolade consecutively from 2010 to 2012.

Held last night at Magazine London, the annual ceremony recognised the finest in the UK’s dining scene, with votes cast by over 200 top chefs, restaurateurs, food writers and critics. The Ledbury’s comeback is particularly noteworthy, having closed in 2020 before reopening in 2022 with a refreshed approach. Known for its precise and technically brilliant dishes, The Ledbury continues to offer an exceptional fine dining experience.

Stefan Chomka, editor of Restaurant magazine, which organises the awards, praised Graham’s leadership and the restaurant’s ethos, stating: “Brett Graham leads by example in the kitchen and is one of the hardest working chefs cooking at this level in the country. The Ledbury is revered for its produce-led dishes that arrive strikingly plated but also for the refreshing down-to-earth nature of its cooking, with the team always prioritising deliciousness over culinary showboating. It’s an outstanding restaurant, one that fully deserves to be recognised as the best in the UK.”

London dominated the awards, with 53 out of the top 100 restaurants located in the capital. Notable among these was Tomos Parry’s Mountain, which claimed the number two spot barely a year after its opening. Parry’s other venture, Brat, also made the list at number 47.

Other high-ranking London establishments include Bouchon Racine (4), Kiln (6), Da Terra (7), The Devonshire (9), and Ikoyi (10). The Devonshire, notable for being the first pub to win Opening of the Year, was also named Gastropub of the Year.

Outside London, Moor Hall in Lancashire secured the third spot, while last year’s winner, Ynyshir, dropped to fifth place. The awards also highlighted new entries like Claude Bosi’s Josephine Bouchon (24) and Brooklands (34), and Adejoké Bakare’s Chishuru (31), with Bakare winning Chef of the Year.

Michel Roux Jr was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising his contributions to the culinary landscape through Le Gavroche, which closed in January after 57 years of service. Other special awards included the Estrella Damm Sustainability Award for The Bull Inn in Totnes, Chef to Watch for Ayo Adeyemi of Akoko, and the Service Award for Stuart Raiston’s Lyla in Edinburgh.

The NRAs, organised by Restaurant magazine, celebrate the best in the UK’s dining industry, showcasing both established and emerging talents. This year’s awards highlighted the resilience and innovation within the industry, particularly in the wake of the challenges posed by the pandemic.

The top 100 restaurants in the UK 2024

The Ledbury, London Mountain, London Moor Hall, Lancashire Bouchon Racine, London Ynyshir, Wales Kiln, London Da Terra, London Opheem, Birmingham The Devonshire, London Ikoyi, London The Glenturret Lalique, Scotland Restaurant Pine, Northumberland The Ritz, London Mana, Manchester Endo at the Rotunda, London Higher Ground, Manchester Myse, York Kitchen Table, London A Wong, London L’Enclume, Cumbria Dorian, London Paul Ainsworth at No.6, Padstow Akoko, London Josephine Bouchon, London Sabor, London Solstice, Newcastle Upon Tyne Kolae, London Lyla, Edinburgh The Sportsman, Kent Hjem, Northumberland Chishuru, London Core By Clare Smyth, London Trinity, London Brooklands by Claude Bosi, London BiBi, London Sollip, London The Angel at Hetton, North Yorkshire Woven by Adam Smith, Sunningdale SOLA, London Frog by Adam Handling, London The Black Swan at Oldstead, North Yorkshire Inver, Scotland Fallow, London Luca, London The Little Chartroom, Edinburgh Upstairs by Tom Shepherd, Sheffield Brat, London Cycene, London Kol, London Erst, Manchester Parkers Arms, Lancashire Solo, Aughton Morchella, London The French House, London Ugly Butterfly, St Ives The Unruly Pig, Woodbridge Heft, High Newton The Midland Grand Dining Room, London Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, London Lumiere, Cheltenham Crocadon Farm, St Mellion The Fordwich Arms, London Manteca, London Osip, Bruton, Somerset The Cedar Tree, Brampton Grace and Savour, West Midlands Annwn, Narbeth The Clove Club, London Restaurant Sat Bains, Nottingham Chez Bruce, London Singburi, London Wilson’s, Bristol Hide, London Northcote, Lancashire Forest Side, Grasmere, Ambleside Lyle’s, London St John, London Restaurant 22, Cambridge Lisboeta, London The Harwood Arms, London The Muddlers Club, Belfast Aulis by Simon Rogan, London Interlude, Horsham Manifest, Liverpool Maison François, London Le Manoir aux Quat Saisons, Oxfordshire Sune, London Smoking Goat, London Evelyn’s Table, London Trivet, London Etch, Hove, East Sussex The Grill by Tom Botoon, London Gymkhana, London The Palmerston, Edinburgh The Quality Chop House, London Updown Farmhouse, Deal Planque, London The Seahorse, Dartmouth, Devon Sette, London Camille, London

And the special awards were:

Chef of the Year: Adejoké Bakare (Chishuru)

Restaurateur of The Year: Joshua and Victoria Overington (Myse)

Opening of The Year: The Devonshire, London

Chef to Watch: Ayo Adeyemi (Akoko)

One to Watch: Skof, Manchester

The Sustainability Award: The Bull Inn, Totnes

Gastropub of the Year: The Devonshire, London

The Service Award: Lyla, Edinburgh

Wine List of the Year: Trivet, London

Cocktail list of the Year: The Dover, London

Lifetime Achievement Award: Michel Roux

For more on the awards, head over to the official site.