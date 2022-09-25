Jump to content

Yuki Onishi death: Founder of world’s first Michelin-starred ramen eatery Tsuta dies at 43

‘He was a meticulous and talented chef who enhanced the popularity of ramen across borders beyond Japan,’ Tsuta staff said

Peony Hirwani
Sunday 25 September 2022 07:41
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Yuki Onishi, the founder and head chef of the world’s first Michelin-starred ramen eatery Tsuta, has died.

It’s not clear when exactly the 43-year-old head chef passed away. Tsuta’s staff paid tribute to Mr Onishi on Friday (23 September) on the company’s website and social media.

“He was a meticulous and talented chef who enhanced the popularity of ramen across borders beyond Japan,” the message read. “While mourning with his relatives and friends, Tsuta staff worldwide will strive to continue his legacy.”

Mr Onishi’s older brother Yoshimi also shared the news on Twitter on Friday, revealing that his younger brother passed away “suddenly”.

“In his lifetime, Yuki was indebted to many people. I thank everyone from the bottom of my heart on his behalf,” he wrote.

In a subsequent tweet, Mr Yoshimi said his brother’s funeral would be a private ceremony attended by close relatives only.

“To those who want to pay their respects, please eat Yuki’s ramen when Tsuta reopens,” he added.

Some of the local news outlets such as Oricon News reported that Mr Onishi died of acute heart failure.

Mr Onishi opened his first ever restaurant with just nine seats in Tokyo’s sleepy Sugamo district.

Tsuta, formally known as Japanese Soba Noodles Tsuta, is known for its trademark dish, shoyu (soya sauce) ramen with a chicken and seafood dashi (stock) base infused with black truffle oil.

Mr Onishi made history when, in 2016, Tsuta became the first ramen shop to win a coveted Michelin star.

Tsuta’s success doesn’t stop at the restaurants. Mr Onishi’s chain produced in-flight meals for Japan Airlines’ international flights and Tsuta cup noodles are also sold in Japan’s convenience stores.

The chief executive of Tsuta Global, Brian Chua, said in a statement to The Sunday Times: “Chef Yuki dedicated his life in pursuit of ramen excellence, as he constantly thought of ways to improve the taste of his ramen. I remember him telling me that his aim was always to create the one and only original taste that differentiates him from the rest.

“Our team is focused on preserving Chef Yuki’s legacy, serving his signature ramen to the world.”

