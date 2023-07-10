Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Nigella Lawson has responded to the viral “Girl Dinner” trend that has been sweeping social media.

On Saturday, The New York Times detailed the new TikTok phenomenon in an article with the headline: “Is It a Meal? A Snack? No, It’s ‘Girl Dinner’”.

According to the publication, the phrase was coined a few months ago by TikTok user Olivia Maher, who posted a video in which she spoke about the virtues of a medieval-style dinner.

“I can’t find the TikTok right now but a girl just came on here and said in the Medieval times, peasants had to eat nothing but bread and cheese and how awful that was,” she says in the clip, which has since been watched more then one million times.

“And she was like, ‘That’s my ideal meal,’” Maher added before showing her dinner to the camera, revealing a selection of bread, cheese, grapes and pickles.

“I call this girl dinner, or medieval peasant.”

Maher told The New York Times: “I think the concept of girl dinner came to me while I was on a hot girl walk with another female friend of mine.”

“We love eating that way, and it feels like such a girl dinner because we do it when our boyfriends aren’t around and we don’t have to have what’s a ‘typical dinner’ – essentially, with a protein and a veggie and a starch.”

The article has prompted a mixed response on social media, with some accusing it of promoting disordered eating while others claim the diet is nothing new and mimics those adopted by mediteranean cultures.

“This is a TikTok trend, apparently – bread, cold cuts, cheese, raw veggies,” tweeted writer Tom Hillenbrand. “Most Germans eat like this every evening. We call it Abendbrot.”

Lawson replied, quoting Hillenbrand’s tweet: “And we call them Picky Bits.”