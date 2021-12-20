(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Oxfordshire council sparks anger over decision to serve only vegan food at events

Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green Party alliance passed a rule banning meat and dairy products

Olivia Petter
Monday 20 December 2021 11:10
Comments

A debate surrounding veganism has erupted in the Oxfordshire county council after a rule was passed banning meat and dairy products from being served at official events.

On Tuesday 14 December, counsellor Ian Middleton proposed the motion prompting a 90-minute debate among the ruling Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green Party alliance.

The motion, which was agreed, read as follows: “This council recognises that global meat and dairy production is a significant contributor to greenhouse gas emissions and deforestation and that reducing consumption of these foods is a key part of tackling climate change.

“The government’s independent Climate Change Committee, advises that meat consumption should be reduced by a fifth, and that public bodies should promote plant-based foods. That and the avoidance of food waste are powerful ways to cut carbon emissions.

“Furthermore, in the UK, only 18 per cent of children consume the recommended five portions of fruit and vegetables per day, and most young people’s diets lack fibre.

Recommended

“Providing appealing plant-based school meals along with education on healthy, climate-positive food choices are excellent ways to address these problems.”

The council has therefore said that all food provided at catered council events will be entirely plant-based.

However, not all councillors are in agreement with the motion.

David Bartholomew, an opposition Conservative councillor, told The Times: “The Conservative opposition believes that veganism is a choice that should be respected.

“But it is not something that should be rammed down the throats of vegetarians and meat eaters. A carrot not a stick approach should be employed.”

Middleton countered: “We need to get people to reduce consumption of meat.

Recommended

“Meals are provided to council six times a year. I felt that we should be embracing the opportunity to set an example and send the message out. I’d have thought that anyone with a genuine concern about the future of the ecosphere would see that as a pretty modest sacrifice for the sake of future generations.

“I’m not suggesting that all councillors should become vegan but that on those occasions food provided by the council should be plant-based. Councillors who don’t want to eat it don’t have to eat in the council chamber.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in