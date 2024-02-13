How to make Chocolate Coconut Banana Pancakes

Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our food and drink newsletter for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fancy something different this Pancake Day? Here's an alternative recipe from The Groovy Food Company.

Chocolate Coconut Banana Pancakes

Preparation time – 20 mins, cooking time – 20 mins

Makes 6 pancakes

Ingredients

3 tbsp. coconut flour

1 large banana, mashed

4 large eggs, beaten

2 tsp. raw cacao powder or cocoa powder

1 tsp. vanilla bean paste or 1 vanilla pod, deseeded

2 tbsp. virgin coconut oil

Pinch of salt

Garnish

2 bananas, sliced

2 handfuls raw coconut chips, toasted

50g dark chocolate shavings

Agave nectar

Method

Put all the ingredients except for the coconut oil into a bowl and blend together with a hand stick blender.

Melt the coconut oil on a gentle heat and put into a separate bowl.

Heat your pancake or frying pan over a medium heat and take a square of kitchen roll, dab it into the oil.

Once the oil is hot, take ¾ ladle of the pancake mixture and pour into the pancake pan.

Cook until golden brown on the underside (approx. 1 minute), then flip over and cook until golden brown on the other side (about 30 seconds).

Once you’ve cooked all 6 pancakes, stack them back on top of each other in a set of 3 to warm through in the hot pan and flip over to warm the other side.

Serve warm with a drizzle of agave nectar, sliced bananas, toasted coconut chips and chocolate shavings on top.

The Groovy Food Company’s Top Tip

After you have poured in the pancake mixture, shake the pan gently to ensure the mixture is evenly spread.

The article was originally written in 2017 and has now been updated.