Sign up to IndyEat's free newsletter for weekly recipes, foodie features and cookbook releases Get our Now Hear This email for free Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyEats email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Pedro Pascal, the internet’s favourite father figure, apparently likes his coffee strong. Really, really strong.

The Last Of Us star, 47, was recently filmed giving out his autograph to a couple of fans who stopped him in the street. As he did so, he carried a water bottle and a large takeaway drink from Starbucks under his arm.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to zoom into the video and find out what Pascal’s order was, and discovered that it was an iced quad espresso with extra ice and six shots of espresso.

A quad espresso already has four shots in it. It is likely that Pascal requested an additional two shots in the drink, totalling six shots. However, the actor has not confirmed that this is indeed his regular drink order.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, a single shot of espresso contains around 63mg of caffeine.

This means that Pascal’s drink contains nearly 400mg of caffeine in total. This is more than a medium cappuccino at Costa Coffee in the UK, which was found to have about 325mg of caffeine – nearly five times the amount the Starbucks version of the drink has.

One video posted to TikTok about the Mandalorian star’s Starbucks order went viral, gaining around 6.6 million views at the time of writing.

Commenting on the clip, one person wrote: “That is a violent amount of coffee.”

Another said that Pascal had “coffee in his veins”, while a third added: “It’s exhausting to single-handedly hold up the entire internet.”

Some fans have decided to try the super-strength coffee for themselves and post their reactions on social media.

One TikTok user, Alexa, posted a video of herself “finally” trying the drink. After her first sip, she appeared unsure about it and said: “Wait.” She took another sip and then declared: “It’s actually really good.”

In her caption, she wrote: “I had to [try it]! Maybe it’s the Latina in me or that I am used to [drinking] tea with no sugar? I don’t know but I loved it.”

Another TikTok user, dietitian Abbey Sharp, filmed herself getting the drink and joked: “I’m pretty sure the barista was scared for my life. I’m not going to lie. I am too.”

She took one sip of the drink and the sound of a gurgling stomach played over the clip. In the next scene, viewers see a closed door and the sound of a toilet flushing.

Sharp emerges from the bathroom and says: “That was like napalm for my bowels and I may not sleep for days.”

She wrote in the caption: “No wonder Pedro Pascal is always smiling. This six-shot espresso on ice has enough juice to keep your girl up for DAYS. My bowels did not approve.”