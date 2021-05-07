How to make quick, easy and fun pizzas on pittas

O

ne of the most joyful meals I had in recent months was outdoors under heat lamps at the Lebanese restaurant Au Za’atar in New York City’s East Village. Even masked and bundled in my puffy coat on that chilly night I was reminded of all the reasons I love, and have sorely missed, dining out.

Besides the good company of friends and the exciting menu, the presentation was an absolute thrill. We ordered the tableside shawarma, a small-batch spit of spiced chicken (or meat) placed on the table to admire and, of course, photograph, as it continues to cook and then gets carved tableside. We also got an array of dips and flatbreads, which arrived in splendour on tiered Lazy Susan towers.

I had forgotten how entertaining eating could be! Inspired by one of the flatbreads I tasted that evening, this quick and easy recipe is my way of bringing some of the pixie dust from that meal to my everyday eating.

To make it, you mash cooked chickpeas in a bowl with olive oil and lemon juice just enough so that they start to come together, then season them with a generous amount of za’atar. In case you are not familiar with it, za’atar is a Middle Eastern herb mix which, although the exact blend varies, is usually some combination of dried oregano, thyme, marjoram, sumac and sesame seeds. It is typically served on bread with olive oil, but it’s heavenly sprinkled on just about anything from popcorn to eggs to grilled vegetables. You can find it in most regular supermarkets nowadays.

For these pizzas, the chickpea mash gets piled onto wholegrain pita, then sprinkled with tangy feta cheese, chopped fresh tomatoes and shredded mozzarella. They are baked in a hot oven until the bread is crisped, the cheese is melted and the fragrance of the herbs is unleashed, before the whole mess gets showered with fresh parsley. The result is a meal that brings a thrilling change of pace to the table, simple and healthful and brimming with flavour.

Za’atar-spiced chickpea pitta pizzas

Makes: 4 servings

Active time: 20 mins | Total time: 35 mins

Storage notes: Any leftover chickpea mixture can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Where to buy: Za’atar can be found in Middle Eastern grocery stores, well-stocked supermarkets or online.

Ingredients

Two (400g) cans no-salt-added chickpeas, drained and rinsed

2 tbsp plus 2 tsp olive oil, divided

2 tsp fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp za’atar (see the note below)

Salt (optional)

Four (15cm) wholewheat pitas

56g crumbled feta cheese

170g quartered plum tomatoes

70g shredded mozzarella cheese

Fresh chopped flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Method

1. Position a rack in the top third of the oven and preheat to 232C.

2. Place the chickpeas in a medium bowl. Add 2 tablespoons of the oil and the lemon juice, then use a fork or a potato masher to mash the chickpeas coarsely, until about half of them are broken down and the mixture comes together. Stir in the za’atar. Taste and season with salt, if desired (depending on the salt content of the za’atar you are using).

3. Place the pita onto a large, rimmed baking tray and brush the top side of each with the remaining 2 teaspoons olive oil.

4. Mound about a quarter of the chickpea mixture onto each pita, then sprinkle each with the feta, then the tomatoes and then the mozzarella cheese.

5. Place in the oven, and roast for 12 to 14 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and the bread has crisped. Garnish with the parsley and serve.

Note: Za’atar blends vary widely in sodium content and the amount is not always clearly listed. Try to find a brand with no added salt, or with a low-sodium content where salt is one of the last ingredients on the ingredient list. Alternatively, you can substitute 1½ teaspoons each dried oregano and dried thyme plus 1 teaspoons each toasted sesame seeds and lemon zest for the za’atar in this recipe.

Nutrition | calories: 497; total fat: 19g; saturated fat: 5g; cholesterol: 21mg; sodium: 595mg; carbohydrates: 65g; dietary fibre: 13g; sugar: 7g; protein: 21g.

