Almost half (42 per cent) of Britons think that there is a lack of variety in plant-based diets, but nearly two-fifths (39 per cent) are more likely to be creative in the kitchen at the weekend.

That’s why I’ve teamed up with Meatless Farm to create a trio of weekend recipes guaranteed to cure your creative cravings and prove that plant-based doesn’t equal boring.

With 49 per cent of people in the UK now staying in on Fridays due to the cost of living, fakeaways are taking centre stage. Introducing my plant-based kung pao noodles – a real knockout.

Saturdays are for indulgence, and my plant-based loaded nachos are just that. A crunchy, zingy treat perfect for sharing with friends, or eating yourself… we don’t judge.

Close out the weekend in style with my ultimate meatless roast. This recipe will have you asking if it’s acceptable to have roast dinner every day.

Kung pao noodles

Introducing my plant-based kung pao noodles – a real knockout (Meatless Farm)

Serves: 2

Ingredients:

1 pack Meatless Farm Plant-Based Chicken Breasts

2 tbsp cornstarch

2-3 tbsp of oil

Salt and pepper

275g rice noodles

250g stir fry veggies (carrots, bean sprouts, broccoli, onion, peppers, leafy greens)

For the sauce:

4 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp sweet soy sauce

1 tbsp agave

1 tbsp sesame oil

1 tbsp corn starch

2 ounces of water

1 tsp ginger

Method:

Mix the sauce ingredients and set aside.

Chop the plant-based chicken into cubes and coat with cornstarch, salt and pepper. Fry in a pan until crunchy and golden on all sides.

Fry the veggies until soft and then add the crispy plant-based chicken and the sauce. Stir until everything is coated and slightly reduced.

Serve over cooked rice noodles.

Plant-based loaded nachos

Saturdays are for indulgence, and these plant-based loaded nachos are just that (Meatless Farm)

Ingredients:

Tortilla chips

1 avocado

Handful of cherry tomatoes

Juice of ½ lemon

4 tbsp of plant-based yoghurt or sour cream

Chopped coriander

1 pack of Meatless Farm Plant-Based Mince

½ tsp cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp oregano

1 tbsp of tomato or harissa paste

2-3 tbsp of water

Salt and pepper

For the ‘cheese’ sauce:

4 tbsp soy sauce

1½ cups raw cashews, soaked for 2 hours or overnight

¼ cup nutritional yeast

1 cup unsweetened almond milk, plus more to thin if necessary

½ tsp ground turmeric

½ tsp paprika

½ tsp onion powder

1 tsp dijon mustard

1 tsp salt, to taste

For the pickled onions:

1 medium red onion, very thinly sliced

½ cup water

½ cup white vinegar

1½ tbsp sugar

1½ tsp fine sea salt

Method:

Add all the ingredients of the pickled onions into a bowl or jar, loose with a lid or cling film and set aside in the fridge.

Drain cashews and blend them with all the “cheese” sauce ingredients, set aside.

Heat a non-stick pan with oil and add the packed Meatless Farm Mince. Wait for 1 min and slowly break it into small pieces, cook for 12-15 min turning it around until it’s all golden. Add dried herbs and spices, harissa paste and mix until everything is combined (you can add 2 tbsp of water if needed).

Combine quartered cherry tomatoes with lemon juice and a pinch of salt, set aside.

Assemble nachos layering: tortilla chips, Meatless Farm Plant-based Mince, pickled onions, avocado cubes, plant-based sour cream or yoghurt, “cheese” sauce, tomatoes and coriander.

Ultimate chickenless roast

Close out the weekend in style with an ultimate meatless roast (Meatless Farm)

Ingredients:

1 x Meatless Farm Chickenless Roast

¼ red cabbage, thinly sliced

½ red onion, sliced

8-10 potatoes

200g cranberries

2 oranges, juice and zest

2-4 carrots, chopped

2 parsnips, chopped

1 tsp of smoked paprika

3 tbsp of agave

100g Cavolo Nero

3 rosemary springs

1 garlic bulb, roasted

100g of green beans or peas

1 orange to decorate

Method:

Add 2 tbsp of water to a baking dish and put the Meatless Farm Chickenless Roast on it, cover with foil and bake for 40 mins.

Peel and chop your carrots and parsnips, add to a tray with olive oil, salt, paprika and 1 tbsp of agave, bake for 30 min or until golden.

Chop potatoes in half and add to a baking tray with olive oil, salt, pepper and rosemary springs, bake for 40-45min or until golden and crispy.

Add to a sauce pan the cranberries, remaining 2 tbsp of agave, juice and zest of 1 orange. Bring to simmer, adjust salt or agave to taste.

Fry Cavolo Nero with salt and pepper until wilted.

Fry red onion until soft, add red cabbage and the juice/zest of the remaining orange.

Serve everything on a sharing board and enjoy!