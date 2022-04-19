Long before I had an obsession for spicy fried chicken sandwiches from takeaways, my mother would sandwich fried pork chops between slices of soft white bread, adding a few dashes of Frank’s RedHot. Recently, I started taking my childhood memories of these biweekly dinners and exploring the seemingly endless flavours this classic sandwich could take on, using my mother’s recipe as the foundation for something new and special.

Fried pork chop sandwiches speak to black Americans’ resourcefulness and desire to create enjoyable meals while on a budget. Preparing meals like this one, inspired by the recipes of my ancestors, brings me closer to fully grasping that food is what we make of it. There is no one way to define blackness, but our shared experience is that we’ve all overcome impossible obstacles while still making room for joy.

For my update, I married my mother’s beloved sandwich with a thin and crispy pork schnitzel. I pounded out the pork and dipped it in an egg-flour-cornstarch dredge to create a light cutlet and added sweet and slightly tart flavours with a date chutney and a crunchy apple-fennel slaw, bound in a creamy orange dressing. The bold, balanced flavours make the sandwich elevated enough for a weekend dinner party.

Here are some tips to keep in mind when you make it: it doesn’t have to be a sandwich. Fried pork chops weren’t always served sandwich-style in my mother’s kitchen when I was growing up. When it wasn’t, she usually served it with a side of potatoes and other vegetables. If you want to go this route, the slaw and chutney pair perfectly with roasted red or yellow-skin potatoes or fried russet potato wedges.

You can swap the pork for chicken. The coating mixture works great with a chicken cutlet if you’re looking to stay away from pork. Pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs to an even thickness and fry until the chicken reaches an internal temperature of 75C and the outside is golden brown and crispy.

The slaw gets better with time. I love making dishes that keep on giving. This slaw is great to make ahead because the flavour improves over time, as the vegetables marinate in the dressing, but it’s also perfectly delicious when made right before frying the pork chops.

Fried pork chops with date chutney and fennel slaw

Serves: 4-8

Total time: 1 hour 45 mins

Make ahead: The chutney and the slaw can be made up to 3 days in advance.

Ingredients:

For the chutney:

1 tbsp vegetable or other neutral oil

1 large shallot (about 115g), thinly sliced

170gpitted dates, coarsely chopped (about 24)

120mlwater

1½ tbsp stone-ground mustard

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

½ tsp fine salt

For the slaw:

Juice of 1 large orange (about 80ml)

2 tbsp mayonnaise

1½ tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 (about 340g) fennel bulb, thinly sliced or shaved on a mandolin

1 medium red onion (about 230g), halved and thinly sliced

1 large green apple (about 230g), halved, cored and sliced into matchsticks

Fine salt, to taste

Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

For the pork chops:

2 large eggs

1 tsp fine salt, divided

1½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, divided

80g cornstarch

30g all-purpose flour

1½ tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp granulated garlic

1 tsp ground mustard

4 (170g) boneless pork chops, 3 to 4cm thick

120ml vegetable or another neutral oil, plus more as needed

4 brioche buns, for serving

Method:

Make the chutney: in a small saucepan over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the shallots and cook, stirring, until they begin to soften, about 2 minutes. Add the dates, water, mustard, vinegar and salt and stir to combine. Once it comes to a simmer, reduce the heat to low and cook until the water has evaporated and the mixture has a jammy consistency, about 5 minutes. Makes about 290g.

Make the slaw: in a large bowl, whisk together the orange juice, mayonnaise and vinegar. Add the fennel, onion and apple. Toss to combine the ingredients and coat with the dressing. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Makes about 720g.

Make the pork chops: line two large, rimmed baking trays with wire racks or towels. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, ½ teaspoon of salt and ½ teaspoon of pepper. In a separate medium bowl, whisk together the cornstarch, flour, paprika, garlic and ground mustard. Place the boneless pork chops between two pieces of plastic wrap and, using a meat mallet or rolling pin, pound them to 1cm thickness. Season the meat on both sides with the remaining salt and pepper.

Working with one piece at a time, dip a pork chop into the egg mixture, letting the excess drip off. Dip the pork into the flour mixture and evenly coat on both sides; remove excess flour by gently shaking. Place the coated pork chop onto one of the prepared baking trays, and repeat with the remaining pork chops.

In a large heavy-bottom frying pan, such as a cast iron, over medium heat, heat about 6ml of oil until it registers 175 to 190C on an instant-read thermometer. Working in batches if necessary, carefully lower the chops into the oil, allowing for about 6ml in between each piece, and fry until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the fried pork chops to the other prepared baking tray or plate.

To assemble the sandwiches, spread a generous layer of the chutney on the bottom bun. Top with a fried pork chop, a generous spoonful of slaw and follow with the bun top. Serve more slaw tableside, if desired.

How to store: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days; reheat the chops in a 180C oven for about 10 minutes.

Nutrition Information: per serving (1 chop, 1 bun, 2 tbsp chutney and 40g slaw), based on 4: calories: 866; total fat: 44g; saturated fat: 7g; cholesterol: 246mg; sodium: 1,100mg; carbohydrates: 70g; dietary fibre: 4g; sugar: 23g; protein: 46g.

© The Washington Post