Porcini-crusted pork chops prove how powerful mushrooms can be

If you don’t already keep dried mushrooms in your pantry, consider this recipe your reason to start. They are like a secret weapon, tucked away for whenever you want a layer of deep, savoury flavour and nutrition. Once rehydrated, not only are the mushrooms themselves an earthy, umami-rich addition to pastas, stir-fries, stews, meatloaf and more, their soaking liquid is excellent as well, sipped on its own as a tea or used as a broth in sauces and soups. Nutritionally, dried mushrooms brim with health-protective compounds and boast fibre, potassium, vitamin D. This recipe highlights a lesser known culinary asset of the ingredient: when ground, dried mushrooms make a fabulous coating for chops, cutlets and roasts.

Here, dried porcini mushrooms are finely ground, then mixed with salt and pepper and sprinkled onto boneless pork chops slathered with Dijon mustard (you could substitute chicken breast, if you’d like). The mustard allows the mushroom coating to adhere, lends a layer of tangy flavour, and helps keep the meat moist with cooking.

In the frying pan, as the pork cooks to a blush inside, the coating takes on a beautiful brownstone colour, and any larger pieces of the dried mushroom become crisp shards of flavour.

Once the pork is transferred to a plate, the creamed kale is made in the same pan, taking on the seasoning from the brown bits left in the pan. After the shallots (or onion) and garlic are softened, you make a simple “cream” sauce, adding flour, then milk, allowing that to thicken a bit. Then you add the kale and simmer until the vegetable is tender and enveloped in the lovely sauce. I used chopped frozen kale for extra ease, but you could certainly use fresh chopped kale, adding it in handfuls, allowing it to wilt down before adding more, or you could use fresh or frozen chopped spinach. A splash of sherry vinegar brightens the creamy kale and brings out the earthy undertones from the mushrooms.

Brought together on the plate, the porcini-crusted pork sitting proudly atop creamy kale is a meal with layers of savory flavours brought to you, in part, by what might just become your new favourite pantry ingredient.

Porcini-crusted pork chops with creamed kale

Time: 40 mins

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

10g dried porcini mushrooms

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, divided

¼ tsp plus ⅛ tsp fine salt, divided

2 tsp Dijon mustard

4 (140g) boneless pork loin chops, about 2cm thick

3 tbsp olive oil, divided

25g finely diced shallot (1 medium)

2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

1 tbsp all-purpose flour

350ml whole milk, plus more as needed

1 (450g) package chopped frozen kale, defrosted and squeezed dry

2 tsp sherry vinegar

Fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves, for garnish

Method:

In the small bowl of a food processor or a mini-chopper, process the porcini until finely ground (it’s okay if a few slightly larger pieces remain). Transfer to a small bowl, add ¼ teaspoon of pepper and ⅛ teaspoon of salt, and stir to combine.

Spread mustard evenly on both sides of the pork, then sprinkle both sides with the porcini mixture, pressing down so the mixture adheres.

In a large, deep frying pan over medium heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the pork and cook until nicely browned and slightly pink in the center with an internal temperature of 60C, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer the pork to a plate and cover to keep warm while you prepare the kale.

Return the pan to medium heat and add the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the shallot and cook, stirring and scraping up the brown bits in the pan, until tender, about 1 minute. Add the garlic and cook until aromatic, about 30 seconds more. Sprinkle in the flour and cook, stirring, until combined, about 1 minute. Add the milk, increase the heat to medium-high and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture begins to simmer. Stir in the kale, the remaining ¼ teaspoon of salt and ¼ teaspoon of pepper, and cook, stirring frequently, until the kale is tender but still has some texture and a creamy sauce has formed, 2 to 4 minutes. Stir in the sherry vinegar. If the kale mixture seems dry, add more milk or water 1 tablespoon at a time, until the desired saucy consistency is achieved. Remove from the heat.

To serve, divide the kale among 4 plates, top each with a piece of pork and garnish with the parsley.

Nutrition information per serving (1 pork chop and about ½ cup creamed kale) | calories: 385; total fat: 19g; saturated fat: 5g; cholesterol: 103mg; sodium: 409mg; carbohydrates: 16g; dietary fibre: 3g; sugar: 6g; protein: 39g.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’’ or nutritionist’s advice.

